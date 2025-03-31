MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Midweek Action Begins Tomorrow, Tues., April 1, Headlined by Second-Place Arsenal Hosting Fulham at 2:45 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Chelsea Host Spurs this Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Manchester United Look to Sweep Manchester Derby PL Season Series for First Time Since 2019-20

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Wednesday’s (2:45 p.m. ET) and Saturday’s (10 a.m. ET) Multi-Match Window

Grammy Award-Winner Ed Sheeran (Wednesday) and Author John Green (Sunday) Featured in Two New Episodes of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, this Week on Peacock; Special Encore of Episode with Sheeran Airs this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 31, 2025 – Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City visit Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United in the Manchester Derby this Sunday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this week.

Manchester City, who sit in fifth place with 48 points, are one point behind fourth-place Chelsea (49) and drew Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-2, in their most recent PL match on March 15. Manchester United defeated Leicester City, 3-0, on March 16 behind goals from Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

In the most recent Manchester Derby on Dec. 15, 2024, Manchester United came from behind to top City, 2-1, as Fernandes pulled United even with an 88th-minute penalty kick and Amad Diallo scored a 90th-minute game-winner. City have won five of the past seven Manchester Derby matchups in the Premier League. With a win on Sunday, Manchester United would sweep the Manchester Derby season series for the first time since 2019-20 (Dec. 7, 2019, and March 8, 2020).

The Premier League returns from a two-week international break with midweek action beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock leading into two matches at 2:45 p.m. ET as second-place Arsenal host Fulham exclusively on Peacock and West Ham visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Universo. At 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, Manchester United visit third-place Nottingham Forest exclusively on Peacock.

This Wednesday, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by five matches live at 2:45 p.m. ET: Manchester City v. Leicester City (USA Network, Universo), Bournemouth v. Ipswich (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Newcastle v. Brentford (Peacock), and Southampton v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). At 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, first-place Liverpool host Everton exclusively on Peacock. Champion and Lee Dixon will call Liverpool-Everton live from Anfield.

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Wednesday with coverage of the five Peacock-exclusive matches during the multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Midweek coverage concludes this Thursday as fourth-place Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (Peacock). Peter Drury and Le Saux will call Chelsea-Spurs live from Stamford Bridge.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Tuesday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. On Wednesday, Paul Burmeister hosts alongside Mustoe and Howard. Fareed hosts Thursday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, April 5, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, leading into Arsenal visiting Everton at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Drury and Dixon will call Everton-Arsenal live from Goodison Park.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Ipswich v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and West Ham v. Bournemouth (Peacock). Multiview and Goal Rush will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET. Next at 12:30 p.m. ET, Nottingham Forest visit Aston Villa on USA Network and Universo.

This Sunday, April 6, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live as Chelsea visit Brentford (USA Network Telemundo), Liverpool visit Fulham (Peacock), and Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Fulham-Liverpool live from Craven Cottage. Following the Manchester Derby on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This week’s Premier League coverage concludes on Monday, April 7, as Leicester City host Newcastle at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Earle and Howard. On Monday, coverage is hosted by Burmeister alongside Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODES OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW AVAILBLE THIS WEDNESDAY AND SUNDAY ON PEACOCK FEATURING ED SHEERAN (WEDNESDAY) & AUTHOR JOHN GREEN (SUNDAY)

New episodes of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premiere this Wednesday, April 2, and this Sunday, April 6, on Peacock.

Wednesday’s show, which will also re-air on NBC this Sunday, April 6, at 2 p.m. ET, features four-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran and Sunday’s show includes an interview with The Fault in Our Stars author John Green.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode from March 16, Earle and Mustoe discuss Newcastle’s League Cup glory, Chelsea left chasing Arsenal, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):



Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., April 1 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Tues., April 1 2:45 p.m. Arsenal v. Fulham Peacock Tues., April 1 2:45 p.m. Wolverhampton Wolves v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Tues., April 1 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Manchester United Peacock Tues., April 1 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Wed., April 2 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Manchester City v. Leicester City USA Network, Universo Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Bournemouth v. Ipswich* Peacock Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa* Peacock Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Newcastle v. Brentford* Peacock Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Southampton v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Wed., April 2 2:45 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., April 2 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Everton* Peacock Wed., April 2 4:45 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Wed., April 2 THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Thurs., April 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Thurs., April 3 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur Peacock Thurs., April 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sat., April 5 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., April 5 7:30 a.m. Everton v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Sat., April 5 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., April 5 10 a.m. Ipswich v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., April 5 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brighton & Hove Albion* Peacock Sat., April 5 10 a.m. West Ham v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., April 5 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., April 5 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., April 5 12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Sat., April 5 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., April 6 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., April 6 9 a.m. Brentford v. Chelsea USA Network, Telemundo Sun., April 6 9 a.m. Fulham v. Liverpool Peacock Sun., April 6 9 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton Peacock Sun., April 6 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., April 6 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., April 6 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., April 6 2 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW (encore from 2/2) NBC Sun., April 6 2:30 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Mon., April 7 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., April 7 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Mon., April 7 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

