SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BRENTFORD THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-Place Liverpool Host West Ham this Sunday, April 13, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Returns to NBC Sports Premier League Studio Coverage Alongside Rebecca Lowe and Robbie Mustoe this Weekend

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET and Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Windows

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal host Brentford this Saturday, April 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Arsenal, who are five points ahead of third-place Nottingham Forest, drew Everton, 1-1, on Saturday. Brentford drew Chelsea, 0-0, on Sunday. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, leading into Manchester City hosting Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Nottingham Forest v. Everton (USA Network, Universo), Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Southampton v. Aston Villa (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Following Arsenal-Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, April 13, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live as first-place Liverpool host West Ham (USA Network, Telemundo), Chelsea host Ipswich (Peacock), and Tottenham Hotspur visit Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). Jon Champion and Le Saux will call Liverpool-West Ham live from Anfield. At 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Manchester United visit Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo.

This week’s Premier League coverage concludes on Monday, April 14, as Bournemouth host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who won eight Premier League titles. As part of a collaboration with Sky Sports, Neville will be contributing to NBC Sports’ PL coverage throughout the season from both the U.K. and NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. On Monday, coverage is hosted by Paul Burmeister alongside Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss a 0-0 Manchester Derby, Liverpool suffering their second defeat of the PL season, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on "Premier League TV" channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock's innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., April 12

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., April 12

7:30 a.m.

Manchester City v. Crystal Palace

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 12

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., April 12

10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Everton

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 12

10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leicester City*

Peacock

Sat., April 12

10 a.m.

Southampton v. Aston Villa*

Peacock

Sat., April 12

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., April 12

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., April 12

12:30 p.m.

Arsenal v. Brentford

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

Sat., April 12

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 13

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., April 13

9 a.m.

Liverpool v. West Ham

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 13

9 a.m.

Chelsea v. Ipswich*

Peacock

Sun., April 13

9 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Tottenham Hotspur*

Peacock

Sun., April 13

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., April 13

11:30 a.m.

Newcastle v. Manchester United

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 13

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., April 14

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., April 14

3 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Fulham

USA Network, Universo

Mon., April 14

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

