GOLFNOW PARTNERS WITH BACK NINE TO OFFER 24/7 RESERVATIONS FOR INDOOR GOLF TRAINING AND ENTERTAINMENT THROUGHOUT THE U.S.

Addition of Back Nine Expands GolfNow’s Online Reservations Offerings for Golf Simulator Facilities

ORLANDO, Fla. ( May 6, 2025) – GolfNow’s ever-expanding tee-time marketplace today teamed up with indoor golf brand, Back Nine, to provide its users an additional opportunity to reserve increasingly popular “off course” experiences for golf training and entertainment. The Back Nine collaboration expands on GolfNow’s ability to facilitate an increasing variety of playing options for its users to enjoy the full breadth of the game.

Back Nine is the fastest-growing indoor golf franchise in the U.S., setting itself apart by offering 24/7 access to tech-enabled golf experiences powered by Full Swing simulator technology. According to data from the National Golf Foundation, while traditional on-course golf participation continues to increase, as does engagement with off-course forms of the game – like Back Nine – which has increased participation by 153% over the past decade.

Back Nine reimagines the traditional golf model with an automated, modern, membership-based approach for players of all skill levels and offers flexible pricing, streamlined franchise operations and a focus on community-driven growth.

Within the simulator marketplace on GolfNow, users can filter their search to identify and reserve a date and time at a Back Nine location of their choice.

“We love Back Nine’s unique proposition of offering access to golf any time of day, which will provide our users more access and make it easier to play or practice,” said Todd Triplett, Senior Vice President, GolfNow. “We’re looking forward to working with the Back Nine team to promote this exciting concept.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with GolfNow to bring Back Nine’s 24/7 indoor golf experience to even more players across the country,” said Wil Bangerter, CEO, Back Nine. “This partnership marks a major step in our goal of making golf more accessible – anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just getting started, our mission has always been to give golfers greater access to the game we love.”

Since 2008, Golfers have relied on GolfNow to provide easy access for booking a round of golf at a choice of thousands of golf courses inside the world’s largest tee-time marketplace. The addition of Back Nine joins the new and expanded GolfNow online reservations marketplace for golf simulators. GolfNow also recently added the opportunity to book custom, golf club-fitting sessions.

About GolfNow

GolfNow is an innovative technology company that is creating better ways for golfers and golf courses to connect. GolfNow operates the world’s largest online tee-time marketplace, offering 3.5 million registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices 24/7. GolfNow also is the industry’s largest provider of golf course management technology and marketing services, partnering with thousands of golf courses worldwide. GolfNow golfers gain added benefits with GolfPass, a connected rewards program and paid membership. GolfPass members receive monthly tee time credits, waived booking fees, streaming video lessons, and other special playing perks. GolfNow operates offices in Orlando, Fla., and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

About Back Nine

Back Nine is the fastest-growing indoor golf franchise in the United States, with a total of 165 locations either operating or under development across 38 states. Founded in 2020, Back Nine started as a side gig and a passion project. Now, Back Nine lives to break down barriers in golf by providing affordable membership pricing and convenient 24/7 access to a thriving community of golfers. Back Nine’s trademark “Where Golf Never Sleeps” embodies the mindset of business owners, young professionals, families, male and female, young and old … golfers everywhere who just can’t get enough of the sport we all love.

