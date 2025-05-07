KENNY BEDNAREK AND TWANISHA TERRY LEAD TEAM USA AT WORLD ATHLETICS RELAYS IN CHINA THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage this Saturday and Sunday Begins at 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

This Weekend’s Meet Serves as the Qualifying Event for 2025 World Athletics Championships for the 4x100m, 4x400m, and Mixed-Gender 4x400m Relays, with the Top 14 Countries in Each Race Qualifying

Grand Slam Track Highlights from First Two Slams to be Presented on NBC this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2025 – Olympic medalists Kenny Bednarek and Twanisha Terry headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 World Athletics Relays from Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China, this Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, at 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air next week on NBC on Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. ET.

This meet serves as the qualifying event for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September, with this weekend’s top 14 countries in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, as well as the mixed-gender 4x400m, securing a spot at the World Championships. The mixed gender 4x100m will be making its debut at this event but will not be featured at the 2025 World Championships.

On Saturday, the top two countries in each first-round heat for every relay will qualify for the World Championships and advance to Sunday’s finals, where teams will then compete for prize money and final results will determine the lane draws for the World Championships. All other teams will compete on Sunday in the additional round, where the top two teams in each of the three heats will also qualify for Tokyo.

Two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, who is unbeaten in this year’s inaugural Grand Slam Track season, is expected to lead the Team USA men along with two-time world 200m medalist Erriyon Knighton and Tokyo Olympic 4x400m mixed relay bronze medalist Elija Godwin. On the women’s side, Paris Olympic 4x100m gold medalist Twanisha Terry headlines a competitive team with Tokyo Olympic 4x400m gold medalists Kendall Ellis and Lynna Irby-Jackson.

The star Jamaican duo of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, who have combined for 13 Olympic medals, headline an elite international field. Also expected to line up are Rio Olympic 400m gold medalist and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa), seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse (Canada), and Paris Olympic 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa (Kenya).

NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon.

NBC Sports will present numerous prestigious outdoor track & field events this season, including the NYC Grand Prix on June 21, Prefontaine Classic on July 5 and USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 31-Aug. 3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

Additionally, Peacock is the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Grand Slam Track, presenting all four Slams of the inaugural 2025 season live. Future locations and dates include Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. (May 30-June 1) and UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. (June 27-29). Additionally, a highlights special featuring the best moments from the first two Slams will air on NBC this Saturday, May 10, at 4 p.m. ET.

