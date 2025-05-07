SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP FROM SALT LAKE CITY AND IMSA FROM LAGUNA SECA HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

Supercross Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with Pre-Race at 6:30 p.m. ET, Both Exclusively on Peacock; Race at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton Only Nine Points Apart in 450SX Class Standings; Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire Only Three Points Apart in 250SX East

IMSA from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2025 – NBC Sports’ action-packed motorsports weekend is headlined by the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM, season finale in Salt Lake City this Saturday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock followed by IMSA’s TireRack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SUPERCROSS FINALE

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series, season concludes this Saturday, May 10, from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Salt Lake City gets underway at 1 p.m. ET followed by a pre-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET, with both exclusively on Peacock.

Chase Sexton earned his sixth 450SX Class victory of the season in Denver last weekend to bring him within nine points of season leader Cooper Webb, who took second to maintain his first-place standing. Sexton, the 2023 Supercross 450SX champion, aims to get back atop the podium, while Webb looks for his third title in the premier class.

In the 250 East vs. West Showdown, the 250SX East Division is incredibly close, with defending champion Tom Vialle leading by a slim margin of one point over Seth Hammaker and three points over RJ Hampshire. With a race win, Hammaker or Hampshire would clinch their first East Division title. In the 250SX West Class, Haiden Deegan won in the final two laps to clinch his first 250SX Championship; even if he scores zero points this weekend and second-place Cole Davies wins the race, Deegan owns the tiebreaker over Davies due to having more runner-up finishes over the course of the season.

SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS

450SX

250SX East

250SX West

1.

Cooper Webb, 347 points

1.

Tom Vialle, 160 points

1.

Haiden Deegan, 196 points

2.

Chase Sexton (-9)

2.

Seth Hammaker (-1)

2.

Cole Davies (-25)

3.

Ken Roczen (-76)

3.

RJ Hampshire (-3)

3.

Julien Beaumer (-29)



NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey alongside SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in Salt Lake City. Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopto recap last week’s action in Denver and preview their championship winners on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas , Jason Weigandt

: , , Race Day Live : Adam Cianciarulo , Justin Brayton , Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

: , , Pre-Race: Jason Weigandt, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., May 10

Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Pre-Race – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Peacock

6:30 p.m.



Race – Rice-Eccles Stadium

USA Network, Peacock

7 p.m.



IMSA: LAGUNA SECA

IMSA returns this week with the TireRack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California this Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The two-hour-and-40-minute standard length sprint race is expected to feature 36 cars across the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP),) Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) classes. IMSA has raced at Laguna Seca every year since 1999.

Porsche Penske Motorsport has won three consecutive GTP races with the No. 7 Porsche 963 team of Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy, which leads the sister team of No. 6 Porsche 963 Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell, who have two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish this season, by 123 points. Nasr and Tandy look for their fourth consecutive win to start the season; this would be the first time since 2017 that someone has won the first four races of the season in the premier class. Additionally, AO Racing has won the last two GT races in both GT classes with five different drivers.

NBC Sports’ Brian Till will call the action alongside former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. Dave Burns, Chris Wilner, and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters.

Live coverage of WeatherTech Championship qualifying will be presented this Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races , including the Six Hours of The Glen on June 22. Click here for more information on the 2025 schedule.

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., May 10

IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge

Peacock

11:45 a.m.



IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Peacock

3:40 p.m.



WeatherTech Championship Qualifying

Peacock

6:10 p.m.



IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Peacock

7:40 p.m.

Sun., May 11

IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge

Peacock

11:25 a.m.



IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo

Peacock

12:30 p.m.



Race – TireRack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



