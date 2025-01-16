NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 160+ HOURS OF 2025 IMSA COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

2025 NBC Network Schedule Features 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 25-26, Monterey Race on May 11, Six Hours of The Glen on June 22, Return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 21, and Petit Le Mans Season Finale from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11

Peacock to Stream All IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Coverage, Including Coverage of Select Endurance Races

NBC and USA Network to Present a Combined 25+ Hours of IMSA Coverage in 2025

Peacock to Present Live Coverage of Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports will present more than 160 hours of IMSA coverage in 2025, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on January 25-26.

NBC Sports’ 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule includes 17 hours on NBC broadcast network and 12 hours on USA Network, including coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 11, the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 21, and the season finale Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races , including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Six Hours of The Glen, and Twelve Hours of Sebring, with all twelve hours exclusively on Peacock for the first time.

Peacock will again present live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Ford Mustang Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup races in 2025.

Below is NBC Sports’ 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Note: Platforms and race start times are subject to change

--NBC SPORTS--