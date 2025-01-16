NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 160+ HOURS OF 2025 IMSA COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Chasing_Gold_Logo_noFlares.png
LINDSEY VONN, MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, AND SHAUN WHITE HIGHLIGHT DEBUT EPISODE OF CHASING GOLD: MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREMIERING SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC
Here Come the Irish Graphic.png
HERE COME THE IRISH EPISODE 7 – SHOWCASING OPENING ROUND CFP WIN VS. INDIANA – PREMIERES TODAY, JAN. 16, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout
GOLF CHANNEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOD GOOD GOLF, INCLUDING “GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT KNOCKOUT” WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, AHEAD OF WM PHOENIX OPEN

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS THURSDAY, DEC. 26 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING BOXING DAY MATCHES AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUES ACROSS NBC SPORTS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Chasing_Gold_Logo_noFlares.png
LINDSEY VONN, MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, AND SHAUN WHITE HIGHLIGHT DEBUT EPISODE OF CHASING GOLD: MILAN CORTINA 2026 PREMIERING SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC
Here Come the Irish Graphic.png
HERE COME THE IRISH EPISODE 7 – SHOWCASING OPENING ROUND CFP WIN VS. INDIANA – PREMIERES TODAY, JAN. 16, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout
GOLF CHANNEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOD GOOD GOLF, INCLUDING “GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT KNOCKOUT” WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, AHEAD OF WM PHOENIX OPEN

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS THURSDAY, DEC. 26 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING BOXING DAY MATCHES AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUES ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 160+ HOURS OF 2025 IMSA COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Published January 16, 2025 02:02 PM

2025 NBC Network Schedule Features 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 25-26, Monterey Race on May 11, Six Hours of The Glen on June 22, Return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 21, and Petit Le Mans Season Finale from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11

Peacock to Stream All IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Coverage, Including Coverage of Select Endurance Races

NBC and USA Network to Present a Combined 25+ Hours of IMSA Coverage in 2025

Peacock to Present Live Coverage of Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports will present more than 160 hours of IMSA coverage in 2025, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on January 25-26.

NBC Sports’ 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule includes 17 hours on NBC broadcast network and 12 hours on USA Network, including coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 11, the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 21, and the season finale Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 11.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Six Hours of The Glen, and Twelve Hours of Sebring, with all twelve hours exclusively on Peacock for the first time.

Peacock will again present live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Ford Mustang Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup races in 2025.

Below is NBC Sports’ 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

IMSA schedule 25.png

Note: Platforms and race start times are subject to change

--NBC SPORTS--