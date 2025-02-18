REGGIE MILLER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS BEGINNING WITH 2025-26 NBA SEASON

Hall of Famer and One of the Game’s Greatest Shooters Begins Role in October 2025 when the NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 18, 2025 – Reggie Miller, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, will join NBC Sports as a lead game analyst beginning with the 2025-26 season when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this October.

Miller played all 18 seasons of his professional career with the Indiana Pacers and is the team’s all-time leader in points scored, assists, and steals. His illustrious career includes countless milestones and accomplishments: retired with the most three-point shots made in NBA history (2,560, which now ranks third); a five-time NBA All-Star; led Indiana to the NBA Finals in 2000; won a gold medal with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team; and culminated his career with enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2004, Miller won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, which is the NBA’s annual community service award.

Following his playing career, Miller joined Turner Sports as a broadcaster, receiving critical acclaim as a game analyst throughout his 20-year career. In addition to the regular season, Miller called numerous NBA All-Star games and playoff series, including Conference Finals. He will continue his role with Turner Sports through the end of the 2024-25 season. When Miller joins NBC Sports in October, he is expected to call one or more games per week during the regular season and playoffs.

“It’s good to be HOME, NBC Sports...and hello, Peacock! Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” said Miller.

Regarded as one of the game’s most clutch players, Miller’s career coincided with NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA from 1990-2002, resulting in many memorable moments on the network, none more so than when he scored eight points in a span of nine seconds to shock the New York Knicks and the Madison Square Garden crowd in Game 1 of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“One of the greatest clutch performers of his generation has apparently done it again,” exclaimed NBC Sports’ Bob Costas in 1998 following Miller’s game-winning shot over Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

“Having provided so many memorable moments on NBC during his playing days, it’s only fitting that Reggie will join our team as the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “As basketball fans know, not only was Reggie one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, but he was also one of its most entertaining players with a unique combination of skill and swagger. He has successfully brought those traits to his broadcasting career and consistently provides viewers with in-depth analysis while pulling no punches.”

A first-round draft pick (11th overall) by the Pacers in 1987, Miller starred in college at UCLA, finishing his career as the school’s No. 2 all-time scorer (now tied for third). Miller was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998. Click here for more on Reggie Miller.

In addition to Miller, NBC Sports announced earlier this month that Jamal Crawford will join its coverage as a game analyst and that Mike Tirico will serve as its lead play-by-play voice. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

