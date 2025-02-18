Reggie Miller joined NBC Sports in February 2025 as a game analyst for its coverage of the NBA that begins with the 2025-26 season. Miller is expected to work one or more games per week when coverage begins in October 2025.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers, Miller spent the entire duration of his 18-year career with the Indiana Pacers. A five-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, he led the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 and was 12th on the league’s all-time scoring list at the time of his retirement in 2005. Additionally, Miller won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was selected for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

A prolific offensive player, Miller famously scored eight points in the final 8.9 seconds of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to seal the win and pull off the legendary feat.

The 11th overall pick out of UCLA in the 1987 NBA Draft, Miller enjoyed a successful college career that saw him earn third-team All-American honors in 1986. Miller was inducted into the Pac-12 Conference Hall of Fame in 2010 and his No. 31 jersey was retired by the Bruins in 2013.

Following retirement, Miller joined TNT’s NBA coverage, serving as both a studio and game analyst alongside Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, and Brian Anderson. Currently in his 20th year with the network, he is also an analyst for their All-Star and NBA Playoffs coverage. Miller has also served as a game analyst for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.