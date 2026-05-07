NBC SPORTS’ 2026 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY PRIMETIME GAMES AGAINST WISCONSIN AT LAMBEAU FIELD, MIAMI, MICHIGAN STATE, AND SMU

Fighting Irish Open 36th Season on NBC in Shamrock Series Game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., for First Time (Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Notre Dame Hosts 2025 National Runners-Up Miami in Rematch of Last Season’s Opener on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Rivalries Renewed: Notre Dame Faces Michigan State on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET; Stanford on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET; and Boston College on Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET, all on NBC and Peacock

All 2026 Notre Dame Football Games on NBC to be Streamed on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2026 – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s unprecedented 36th season with NBC Sports will be headlined by four primetime games: the Wisconsin Badgers from Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6; Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19; Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 7; and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21; all on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish are expected to be led by star quarterback and 2025 Manning Award finalist CJ Carr, 2025 unanimous All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, and 2025 unanimous Freshman All-American safety Brauntae Johnson.

Notre Dame opens its season with its 2026 Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. This will be the first time the Fighting Irish play at Lambeau Field, one of the NFL’s most historic stadiums that has only hosted two college football games in its entire history: St. Norbert vs. Fordham in 1983 and Wisconsin vs. LSU in 2016. Lambeau Field is named for Curly Lambeau, a former Notre Dame Football player (1918) and founder of the Green Bay Packers. The Shamrock Series began in 2009 when Notre Dame started playing a home game on the road; since then, the Fighting Irish have hosted 12 Shamrock Series games across the country, including Yankee Stadium, Soldier Field, and Lucas Oil Stadium.

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the college football season, Notre Dame will host 2025 national runners-up Miami on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The two programs met in last season’s opener at Miami, which saw the Hurricanes narrowly win, 27-24. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 18-9-1. This will be the Hurricanes’ first trip to South Bend since 2016. The rivalry is famous for late 1980s contests in which both schools, led by legendary coaches Lou Holtz (Notre Dame) and Jimmy Johnson (Miami), were national championship contenders and frequently played each other.

In another historic rivalry, the Fighting Irish host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The 80th matchup in the schools’ histories, Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 49-29-1, with the first-ever game dating to 1897. The Fighting Irish and Spartans played every year from 1959-2013, aside from a brief two-year hiatus from 1995-1996. The two teams play for the Megaphone Trophy, which has been held by Notre Dame since they won the last matchup in 2017.

Notre Dame will reignite two more longtime rivalries when it hosts the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with both games on NBC and Peacock. Notre Dame and Stanford’s rivalry dates to 1925, with the Fighting Irish leading the all-time series, 25-14, while Notre Dame and Boston College’s series dates to 1975, with the Fighting Irish leading the all-time series, 19-9, including wins in all games since 2009.

For the first time since 1989, Notre Dame will face the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock in the regular season home finale. SMU is coming off a 2025 season that saw them defeat No. 17 Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. Notre Dame will also host Rice on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first matchup between the two programs since 2014.

Throughout the 2026 season, Peacock will stream all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame Hockey.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $5.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Last year, in head coach Marcus Freeman’s fourth season leading the program, the Fighting Irish finished No. 10 in the Associated Press rankings with a 10-2 record. After two narrow losses to No. 10 Miami and No. 16 Texas A&M to begin the season, Notre Dame won its final 10 games, including victories over No. 20 USC and No. 22 Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame’s 2025 season was captured in the exclusive Peacock documentary series, Here Come the Irish, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic program’s historic campaign. To watch all six episodes, click here.

NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2029 season.

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

Platforms

Sun., Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin (at Lambeau Field)*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 12

3:30 p.m.

Rice

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Sept. 19

7:30 p.m.

Michigan State

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Oct. 10

3:30 p.m.

Stanford

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 7

7:30 p.m.

Miami

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 14

3:30 p.m.

Boston College

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 21

7:30 p.m.

SMU

NBC, Peacock



*Shamrock Series

--NBC SPORTS--