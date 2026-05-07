FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

Second-Place Manchester City Host Brentford this Saturday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET and Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Windows

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2026 – As the Premier League title chase heads into the final weeks, first-place Arsenal visit West Ham this Sunday, May 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s coverage across NBC Sports.

Arsenal remains at the top of the Premier League table by five points with a 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. Following Manchester City’s 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday, the Gunners can be crowned champions if they win their last three matches, regardless of the results in Manchester City’s four remaining games. Also last Saturday, West Ham fell to Brentford 3-0. Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will be on the call from London Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, May 9, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on Peacock, leading into Liverpool hosting Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three fixtures live: Fulham-Bournemouth (USA Network, Universo) Sunderland-Manchester United (Peacock, NBCSN), and Brighton-Wolves (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Manchester City host Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, May 10, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of three matches at 9 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle (USA Network, Telemundo), Burnley v. Aston Villa (Peacock, NBCSN), and Crystal Palace v. Everton (Peacock). Peacock’s Multiview and Goal Rush returns Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Up next, West Ham host Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Goal Zone follows at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage continues Monday, May 11 on USA Network with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into Spurs v. Leeds United at 3 p.m. ET (Universo), and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

USA Network presents the week’s final day of coverage on Wednesday, May 13, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, preceding Manchester City-Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux return to Etihad Stadium for the call.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Cara Banks joins Earle and Mustoe for Monday and Wednesday’s studio shows.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest storylines from Matchweek 35.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., May 9

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

Peacock

Sat., May 9

7:30 a.m.

Liverpool v. Chelsea

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., May 9

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Bournemouth

USA Network, Universo

Sat., May 9

10 a.m.

Sunderland v. Manchester United*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., May 9

10 a.m.

Brighton v. Wolves*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sat., May 9

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., May 9

12:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Brentford

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sat., May 9

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., May 10

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., May 10

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Newcastle

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 10

9 a.m.

Burnley v. Aston Villa*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., May 10

9 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Everton*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 10

9 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., May 10

11:30 a.m.

West Ham v. Arsenal

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 10

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., May 11

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., May 11

3 p.m.

Spurs v. Leeds United

USA Network, Universo

Mon., May 11

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Wed., May 13

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., May 13

3 p.m.

Manchester City v. Crystal Palace

USA Network

Wed., May 13

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–