FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard to Host Premier League Live this Friday and Saturday (May 1-2) from Churchill Downs – Home of the Kentucky Derby (May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock – Immediately Following Arsenal-Fulham)

Second-Place Manchester City Visit Everton this Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 29, 2026 – First-place Arsenal host Fulham this Saturday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, and NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show returns to Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby – headlining this weekend’s Premier League coverage across NBC Sports.

After defeating Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday in their last PL match, Arsenal returned to the top of the table by three points over Manchester City. Also last Saturday, Fulham topped Aston Villa 1-0. Peter Drury, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon call the match live from Emirates Stadium, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For the third consecutive year, NBC Sports’ Friday and Saturday Premier League studio shows will be live on-site at Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Rebecca Lowe hosts alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. During Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

Second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand on leaders Arsenal, visit Everton on Monday, May 4, at 3 p.m. ET, on USA Network and Universo. Pep Guardiola’s squad have won six straight matches across all competitions. Manchester City beat Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 16. Everton fell to West Ham United, 2-1, on Saturday with Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time strike to keep West Ham out of the relegation zone. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call Everton-Manchester City live from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Friday, May 1, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network, leading into Leeds United v. Burnley at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, May 2, Premier League Mornings begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of three matches at 10 a.m. ET: Brentford-West Ham United (USA Network and Universo), Newcastle-Brighton (Peacock, NBCSN), and Wolves-Sunderland (Peacock).

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Coverage continues Sunday, May 3, at 9 a.m. ET when Bournemouth host Crystal Palace on Peacock. Premier League Mornings follows at 9:30 a.m. on Peacock and NBCSN, leading into Manchester United v. Liverpool at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Dixon will call Manchester United-Liverpool live from Old Trafford.

Premier League Live begins USA Network’s Sunday coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET, preceding Aston Villa-Spurs at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Le Saux call the match live from Villa Park. Sunday’s coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network.

USA Network presents this weekend’s final day of coverage on Monday, May 4, with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m., prior to Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. (Universo). Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET. Everton-Manchester City at 3 p.m. ET (Universo) is followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET.

Cara Banks hosts Sunday’s and Monday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from NBC Sports’ Stamford studio alongside Danny Higginbotham, Earle, and Mustoe.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Premier League’s all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the major storylines from Matchweek 34.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., May 1

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., May 1

3 p.m.

Leeds United v. Burnley

USA Network, Universo

Fri., May 1

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., May 2

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., May 2

10 a.m.

Brentford v. West Ham United

USA Network, Universo

Sat., May 2

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Brighton*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., May 2

10 a.m.

Wolves v. Sunderland*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sat., May 2

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., May 2

12:30 p.m.

Arsenal v. Fulham

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., May 3

9 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace

Peacock

Sun., May 3

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., May 3

10:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Liverpool

Peacock, Telemundo, NBCSN

Sun., May 3

1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Sun., May 3

2 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Spurs

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 3

4 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., May 4

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Mon., May 4

10 a.m.

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Universo

Mon., May 4

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., May 4

3 p.m.

Everton v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Mon., May 4

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–