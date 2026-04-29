FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

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NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Preview Media Conference Call Transcript
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FROM NOON ‘TIL NIGHT – NBC SPORTS IS HOME TO NATIONAL SUNDAY MLB COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND WITH SEASON DEBUTS OF MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF AND SUNDAY STRETCH WHIP-AROUND SHOW LEADING INTO SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL
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REMINDER: NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, TUESDAY, APRIL 28, AT 1 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
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ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Derby PB
NBC Sports Kentucky Derby Preview Media Conference Call Transcript
SNB SL PB.png
FROM NOON ‘TIL NIGHT – NBC SPORTS IS HOME TO NATIONAL SUNDAY MLB COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND WITH SEASON DEBUTS OF MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF AND SUNDAY STRETCH WHIP-AROUND SHOW LEADING INTO SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL
Derby PB
REMINDER: NBC SPORTS KENTUCKY DERBY MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, TUESDAY, APRIL 28, AT 1 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

Published April 29, 2026 10:26 AM

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard to Host Premier League Live this Friday and Saturday (May 1-2) from Churchill Downs – Home of the Kentucky Derby (May 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock – Immediately Following Arsenal-Fulham)

Second-Place Manchester City Visit Everton this Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 29, 2026 – First-place Arsenal host Fulham this Saturday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, and NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show returns to Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby – headlining this weekend’s Premier League coverage across NBC Sports.

After defeating Newcastle 1-0 on Saturday in their last PL match, Arsenal returned to the top of the table by three points over Manchester City. Also last Saturday, Fulham topped Aston Villa 1-0. Peter Drury, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon call the match live from Emirates Stadium, Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For the third consecutive year, NBC Sports’ Friday and Saturday Premier League studio shows will be live on-site at Churchill Downs – home of the Kentucky Derby (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Rebecca Lowe hosts alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. During Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

Second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand on leaders Arsenal, visit Everton on Monday, May 4, at 3 p.m. ET, on USA Network and Universo. Pep Guardiola’s squad have won six straight matches across all competitions. Manchester City beat Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 16. Everton fell to West Ham United, 2-1, on Saturday with Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time strike to keep West Ham out of the relegation zone. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call Everton-Manchester City live from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Friday, May 1, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on USA Network, leading into Leeds United v. Burnley at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, May 2, Premier League Mornings begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of three matches at 10 a.m. ET: Brentford-West Ham United (USA Network and Universo), Newcastle-Brighton (Peacock, NBCSN), and Wolves-Sunderland (Peacock).

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Coverage continues Sunday, May 3, at 9 a.m. ET when Bournemouth host Crystal Palace on Peacock. Premier League Mornings follows at 9:30 a.m. on Peacock and NBCSN, leading into Manchester United v. Liverpool at 10:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Dixon will call Manchester United-Liverpool live from Old Trafford.

Premier League Live begins USA Network’s Sunday coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET, preceding Aston Villa-Spurs at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Joe Speight and Le Saux call the match live from Villa Park. Sunday’s coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network.

USA Network presents this weekend’s final day of coverage on Monday, May 4, with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m., prior to Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. (Universo). Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET. Everton-Manchester City at 3 p.m. ET (Universo) is followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET.

Cara Banks hosts Sunday’s and Monday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from NBC Sports’ Stamford studio alongside Danny Higginbotham, Earle, and Mustoe.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Premier League’s all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the major storylines from Matchweek 34.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Fri., May 1
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Fri., May 1
3 p.m.
Leeds United v. Burnley
USA Network, Universo
Fri., May 1
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sat., May 2
9 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., May 2
10 a.m.
Brentford v. West Ham United
USA Network, Universo
Sat., May 2
10 a.m.
Newcastle v. Brighton*
Peacock, NBCSN
Sat., May 2
10 a.m.
Wolves v. Sunderland*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sat., May 2
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., May 2
12:30 p.m.
Arsenal v. Fulham
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., May 3
9 a.m.
Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace
Peacock
Sun., May 3
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
Peacock, NBCSN
Sun., May 3
10:30 a.m.
Manchester United v. Liverpool
Peacock, Telemundo, NBCSN
Sun., May 3
1:30 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Sun., May 3
2 p.m.
Aston Villa v. Spurs
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., May 3
4 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Mon., May 4
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Mon., May 4
10 a.m.
Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest
USA Network, Universo
Mon., May 4
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Mon., May 4
3 p.m.
Everton v. Manchester City
USA Network, Universo
Mon., May 4
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview
^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–