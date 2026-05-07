SPURS-TIMBERWOLVES GAME 4 AND PISTONS-CAVALIERS GAMES 3 AND 4 HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFF CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS LIVE COVERAGE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Edwards Headline Three Star-Studded Games on Three Consecutive Days

Pistons-Cavaliers Games 3 and 4 this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Monday at 8 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock

Spurs-Timberwolves Game 4 this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBA Showtime Studio Coverage Accompanies Every Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2026 – With the intensity of the postseason only growing, the NBA Playoff Conference Semifinals continue on NBC and Peacock this weekend, headlined by three games on three consecutive days beginning this Saturday, May 9, as pivotal Games 3 and 4 bring teams closer to the Conference Finals.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs visit Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in Game 4 on Sunday in primetime, while Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Pistons visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in Games 3 and 4 on Saturday afternoon and Monday night, respectively.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 9:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

3 p.m.

Game 3: Pistons at Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahAhmadi



Sunday, May 10:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Spurs at Timberwolves

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson



Monday, May 11:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

8 p.m.

Game 4: Pistons at Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahAhmadi



SATURDAY, MAY 9

Two-time NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons visit seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, 2018 NBA MVP James Harden, and the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Pistons lead the series, 1-0, after a 10-point Game 1 victory on Tuesday – the franchise’s first Game 1 win since the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and NBA veteran Robbie Hummel (analysts), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Pistons-Cavaliers. Hill was drafted No. 3 overall by the Pistons in 1994 and spent the first six seasons of his career there, earning five NBA All-Star and five All-NBA selections.

Live coverage on Saturday begins at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady, who played for the Pistons from 2010-2011.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Western Conference No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs visit four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied, 1-1, with the Spurs rebounding after a narrow Game 1 loss to win Game 2, 133-95.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Spurs-Timberwolves.

Live coverage on Sunday begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. McGrady finished his NBA career with the Spurs in 2013.

MONDAY, MAY 11

Cunningham and the Pistons visit Mitchell, Harden, and the Cavs for the second time in three days in Game 4 of the series from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Pistons lead the series, 1-0, and have won four consecutive playoff games since being down 3-1 to the Magic in the First Round.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and NBA veteran Robbie Hummel (analysts), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Pistons-Cavaliers.

Live coverage on Monday begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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