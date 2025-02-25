NOAH EAGLE JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE BEGINNING THIS OCTOBER

Eagle Handled Play-by-Play for NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympic Basketball Coverage and 3x3 Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

NBA Experience for Eagle Includes Brooklyn Nets on YES Network and Four Seasons Handling Radio Play-by-Play for Los Angeles Clippers

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 25, 2025 – Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Noah Eagle will serve as one of NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices when its coverage of the NBA begins in October 2025 across NBC and Peacock. He is expected to work one or more games per week beginning this fall in addition to handling play-by-play for Big Ten Saturday Night.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2023, Eagle has served as a play-by-play voice on numerous high-profile events, including Team USA men’s and women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics; Big Ten Saturday Night, the weekly primetime Big Ten Football game on NBC and Peacock; and Big Ten men’s basketball on Peacock. He’s also called an NFL Wild Card game and regular season NFL games for NBC and Peacock, along with Nickelodeon’s telecast of Super Bowl LVIII.

Eagle already has extensive NBA experience. After graduating from Syracuse University in 2019, he served as the lead play-by-play radio voice for the Los Angeles Clippers on AM570 for four years (2019-2023) and has served as one of the Brooklyn Nets’ play-by-play voices for select games on YES Network since 2023.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the NBA as it returns to NBC and begins a new chapter on Peacock,” said Eagle. “This league has been a massive passion of mine for as long as I can remember. Working intimately in the NBA over the last six seasons has only grown that love. I can’t wait to get started with our talented team and be a part of the soundtrack to more iconic moments on the hardwood.”

“With every high-profile assignment -- from calling Team USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics to NFL games to being the lead voice on Big Ten Football and Basketball -- Noah continues to demonstrate that he is one of broadcasting’s rising stars, a fact validated by his Sports Emmy Award for emerging talent,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “We’re particularly excited about his ability to connect with the next generation of NBA fans and help grow the game.”

In May 2024, Eagle received the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On Air, his first win. His work in Paris was critically acclaimed, especially his call of the gold medal game between the United States and France that saw Stephen Curry hit four three-pointers in the final three minutes to secure the win for the U.S. “It’s a golden dagger!” Eagle exclaimed as Curry delivered one of the most iconic Olympic basketball performances ever. Paris was Eagle’s second Olympic assignment as he called 3x3 Basketball three years earlier at the Tokyo Olympics.

***

In addition to Eagle, NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as a game analysts and that Mike Tirico will serve as its lead play-by-play voice. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

