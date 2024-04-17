Noah Eagle joined NBC Sports in 2023 as the play-by-play voice of Big Ten Saturday Night – the primetime Big Ten Football game which will air each week on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Eagle called college football for FOX in 2022 and CBS in 2021. In December 2022, he handled play-by-play for the largest comeback in NFL history (33 points) as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. Eagle also called an NFL game on Nickelodeon for three consecutive seasons (2020-2022) and is currently in his fourth season as the radio play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Clippers on AM570.

Previously, Eagle called NBC Sports’ coverage of 3-on-3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, college basketball on FS1, NBA events for Turner/NBATV, and major events for Tennis Channel.

Eagle graduated from Syracuse University in 2019. During his time on campus, he called Orange basketball, football, and lacrosse games on SU’s WAER radio, and served as sports director. His father, Ian Eagle, handles play-by-play for the NFL on CBS, the NBA on TNT, and college basketball for CBS and Turner Sports.