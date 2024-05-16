SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK FEATURES MAHOMES MAGIC, RETURN OF RODGERS, STORIED COWBOYS-STEELERS & COWBOYS-49ERS SHOWDOWNS, RECORD SEVEN MATCHUPS OF DIVISION CHAMPIONS, AND MORE IN ‘24

Blockbuster Opening Weekend Features AFC Championship Rematch with Ravens vs. Chiefs in NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock), Packers vs. Eagles in Special Friday Night Game from São Paulo Exclusively on Peacock (Sept. 6), and Rams vs. Lions in Wild Card Playoff Rematch in SNF Opener (Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock)

Primetime TV’s #1 Show for Unprecedented 13 Consecutive Years, SNF Schedule Stuffed with Star-Studded QB Matchups:

· Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes (Sept. 5)

· Jordan Love vs. Jalen Hurts (Sept. 6, Peacock Exclusive)

· Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff (Sept. 8)

· 2024 #1 Pick Caleb Williams vs. ’23 Rookie of Year C.J. Stroud (Sept. 15)

· Patrick Mahomes vs. Kirk Cousins (Sept. 22)

· Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson (Sept. 29)

· Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy (Oct. 27)

· Trevor Lawrence vs. Jalen Hurts (Nov. 3)

· Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jordan Love (Thanksgiving)

· Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes (Dec. 8)

Crucial Late-Season Saturday/Sunday Doubleheader : ’23 Division Champions Meet in Week 16 on NBC and Peacock: Texans at Chiefs on Sat. Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. ET; and Buccaneers at Cowboys on Dec. 22 on SNF

Peacock to Stream Every Sunday Night Football Game & Football Night in America Studio Show in 2024 Season Plus Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Returns

Telemundo Deportes to Present Every Game in Spanish

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2024 – NBC Sunday Night Football, America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years , is the home to the best and the brightest in 2024, opening the season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs raising their Super Bowl banner before hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Kickoff 2024. The game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game and marks the first time that quarterbacks who have won multiple MVP awards meet in Week 1. The opener is the first of four ’24 appearances by Mahomes and the Chiefs on NBC and Peacock .

The next night (Sept. 6), Peacock is the exclusive national home as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, marking the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil and the league’s first opening weekend Friday game since 1970. On Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock, in another opening weekend NFL Playoff rematch, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the season debut of Sunday Night Football.

Aaron Rodgers makes his first appearances on Sunday Night Football with the New York Jets, as they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 20) and host the Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 17).

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week.

The SNF announce team of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark return for their third season together.

Highlights of the 2024 NBC Sunday Night Football schedule:

NBCUniversal’s NFL schedule this season features four appearances by the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, three appearances apiece by the Dallas Cowboys (including historic postseason rivalry games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers), Green Bay Packers (including in Sao Paolo and on Thanksgiving night) and AFC South champion Houston Texans, as well as crucial late-season NFL games on both Saturday and Sunday in Week 16.

Jam-packed with the league’s star signal callers, the slate includes 13 matchups featuring two ’23 playoff teams and an NBC Sports’ record seven head-to-head meetings between division winners from the prior season .

Following the blockbuster opening weekend, the SNF slate of star-studded QB matchups continues with #1 overall 2024 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears visiting 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the AFC South-champion Houston Texans (Sept. 15); Mahomes and the Chiefs facing seven-time 4,000-yard passer Kirk Cousins, and his new Atlanta Falcons teammates (Sept. 22); Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills visiting Jackson and the Ravens in a matchup of two of the league’s four winningest active quarterbacks (min. 30 starts); Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts meet when the Jaguars visit the Eagles in Philadelphia, the site of a statue of Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII (Nov. 3); Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers hosting a Thanksgiving night matchup with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (Nov. 28); and the Chiefs playing host to Justin Herbert, new head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in Harbaugh’s first trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as Los Angeles’ coach (Dec. 8).

The Dallas Cowboys again make three appearances on Sunday Night Football against teams with whom they share lengthy playoff history. On Oct. 6, they visit a Pittsburgh Steelers franchise they faced in three Super Bowls (winning one), and marking the first time the two teams meet on NBC since Super Bowl XXX . The Cowboys and Steelers have each played in eight Super Bowls (tied for second all- time) and won a combined 11 Lombardi Trophies. Three weeks later, on Oct. 27, the Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers, who they have met in the postseason an NFL record-tying nine times, including in six NFC Championship Games. Finally, on Dec. 22, the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas has topped Tampa Bay in all three postseason meetings between the teams, including in Jan. 2023 in Tom Brady’s final NFL game.

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 25 NFL GAMES IN 2024: On NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports will present 21 regular-season games, 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, NFL Kickoff 2024, the annual Thanksgiving night game, and a Week 16 game on Saturday, Dec. 21. Peacock will also be the exclusive home of an NFL Kickoff Weekend game in Brazil (Friday, Sept. 6). NBC Sports will present two postseason games on NBC and Peacock – one Wild Card Playoff game and one Divisional Playoff game. NBC and Peacock will also be home to a preseason game in August.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS: Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package, including playoffs. Games will also be available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO DEPORTES: On the weekend of January 11-12, NBC, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes will present a Wild Card playoff game, followed by a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 18-19.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.

SNF ON PACE TO BE TELEVISION’S NO. 1 PRIMETIME SHOW FOR RECORD 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR: Sunday Night Football topped all primetime television series in the fall and is once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year . NBC’s SNF extended its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen.

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950

13 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2023-24)

6 years in a row – American Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)

5 years in a row – The Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90

5 years in a row – All in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)

4 years in a row – Gunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

2024 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 5 NFL Kickoff Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Fri. Sept. 6 NFL Brazil Green Bay vs. Philadelphia *PEACOCK* Sun. Sept. 8 Week 1 L.A. Rams at Detroit Lions Sun. Sept. 15 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Sun. Sept. 22 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Sun. Sept. 29 Week 4 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 6 Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 13 Week 6 Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants *Sun. Oct. 20 Week 7 New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 27 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 3 Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 10 Week 10 Detroit Lions at Houston Texans *Sun. Nov. 17 Week 11 Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets *Sun. Nov. 24 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams **Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Sat. Dec. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Week 16 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns *Sun. Jan. 5 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--