2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
2024 U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX CHINA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NO. 6 NOTRE DAME TAKES ON NO. 19 ARMY AT YANKEE STADIUM FOLLOWED BY USC-UCLA AT ROSE BOWL IN PRIMETIME COLLEGE FOOTBALL DOUBLEHEADER ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23
JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VISIT MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS IN WEEK 12 EDITION OF SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

ARSENAL VISIT CHELSEA IN LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Published November 20, 2024 03:03 PM

First-Place Liverpool Visit Southampton this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Manchester United Visit Ipswich Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo in Ruben Amorim’s First Match as United Head Coach

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2024 – Second-place Manchester City host Tottenham this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City fell to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, in their most recent PL match on Nov. 9, marking their second consecutive Premier League defeat. City’s Erling Haaland leads the Premier League with 12 goals this season. Tottenham lost to Ipswich, 2-1, on Nov. 10. In their most recent meeting, Tottenham topped Manchester City, 2-1, in the EFL Cup on Oct. 30. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by third-place Chelsea visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Everton v. Brentford (Peacock), and Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Liverpool, unbeaten in their past seven PL matches, visiting Southampton at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). At 11:30 a.m. ET, Manchester United visit Ipswich on USA Network and Telemundo in Ruben Amorim’s first match as head coach of United. Jon Champion and Le Saux will call Ipswich-Manchester United live from Portman Road.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Nov. 25, as Newcastle host West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Gold Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Chelsea and Arsenal’s 1-1 draw, Pep Guardiola losing four consecutive matches for the first time in his managerial career, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches starting December 4th.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Nov. 23

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Nov. 23

7:30 a.m.

Leicester City v. Chelsea

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Nov. 23

7 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hovel Albion

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Everton v. Brentford

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

12:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Tottenham

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Nov. 23

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Nov. 24

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Nov. 24

9 a.m.

Southampton v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Nov. 24

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Sun., Nov. 24

11:30 a.m.

Ipswich v. Manchester United

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Nov. 24

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., Nov. 25

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Nov. 25

3 p.m.

Newcastle v. West Ham

USA Network, Universo

Mon., Nov. 25

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–