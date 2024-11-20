MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Liverpool Visit Southampton this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Manchester United Visit Ipswich Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo in Ruben Amorim’s First Match as United Head Coach

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2024 – Second-place Manchester City host Tottenham this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City fell to Brighton & Hove Albion, 2-1, in their most recent PL match on Nov. 9, marking their second consecutive Premier League defeat. City’s Erling Haaland leads the Premier League with 12 goals this season. Tottenham lost to Ipswich, 2-1, on Nov. 10. In their most recent meeting, Tottenham topped Manchester City, 2-1, in the EFL Cup on Oct. 30. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by third-place Chelsea visiting Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Everton v. Brentford (Peacock), and Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by first-place Liverpool, unbeaten in their past seven PL matches, visiting Southampton at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). At 11:30 a.m. ET, Manchester United visit Ipswich on USA Network and Telemundo in Ruben Amorim’s first match as head coach of United. Jon Champion and Le Saux will call Ipswich-Manchester United live from Portman Road.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, Nov. 25, as Newcastle host West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Gold Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Chelsea and Arsenal’s 1-1 draw, Pep Guardiola losing four consecutive matches for the first time in his managerial career, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches starting December 4th.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Nov. 23 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Nov. 23 7:30 a.m. Leicester City v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 23 7 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hovel Albion USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Everton v. Brentford Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 12:30 p.m. Manchester City v. Tottenham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Nov. 23 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Nov. 24 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Nov. 24 9 a.m. Southampton v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 24 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Nov. 24 11:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Manchester United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 24 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Nov. 25 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Nov. 25 3 p.m. Newcastle v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Mon., Nov. 25 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

