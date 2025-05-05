NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT NEARLY 400 HOURS OF LIVE USGA CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, USA NETWORK, AND PEACOCK IN 2025

NBC Sports to Present Coverage of Nine USGA Championships this Season Beginning with U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Erin Hills May 29-June 1

NBC Sports’ USGA Coverage Spans Iconic Courses Including Oakmont, Bandon Dunes, The Olympic Club, and Cypress Point Club

GOLF Channel Presents Comprehensive “Golf’s Longest Day” Coverage on Monday, June 2, With 10 Hours of U.S. Open Final Qualifying Coverage Across Ten Sites

U.S. Open 125 – GOLF Channel Original Documentary Chronicling 125-Year History of The U.S. Open – Debuts Tuesday, June 3

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 5, 2025 – NBC Sports will present nearly 400 hours of live exclusive USGA championships coverage in 2025 across NBC, GOLF Channel, USA Network, and Peacock, beginning Thursday, May 29, with the first round of the 80th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

This year’s presentation across NBC Sports’ platforms features coverage of nine USGA Championships including the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., (June 12-15); the 125th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore. (August 6-10); the 125th U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif. (August 13-17); and the 50th Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Sept. 6-7).

NBC Sports will surround USGA championship play with pre- and post-event coverage, special features, original programming and more, including:

· GOLF Channel’s critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From studio coverage at the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open;

· Comprehensive live coverage of “Golf’s Longest Day” on June 2 on GOLF Channel and Peacock, as players compete at ten U.S. Open Final Qualifying Sites across the U.S. and Canada;

· U.S. Open 125 – a new documentary from GOLF Channel’s Emmy Award-winning GOLF Films division chronicling the history and impact of the U.S. Open – will premiere Tuesday, June 3, on GOLF Channel;

· In addition, GOLF Channel will surround the 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md., with comprehensive coverage within Golf Central and Golf Today news programming July 7-9.

NBC Sports will announce specific programming and production details surrounding its coverage of the 2025 USGA Championships in the coming weeks.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 USGA CHAMPIONSHIPS COVERAGE SCHEDULE



USGA Championship

Dates

Network/Platform

U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally

May 29-June 1

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

U.S. Open “Golf’s Longest Day”

June 2

GOLF Channel

U.S. Open

June 12-15

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

U.S. Senior Open

June 26-29

NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock

U.S. Girls’ Junior

July 18-19

GOLF Channel, Peacock

U.S. Junior Amateur

July 25-26

GOLF Channel, Peacock

U.S. Women’s Amateur

Aug. 6-10

GOLF Channel

U.S. Amateur

Aug. 13-17

GOLF Channel, Peacock

U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Aug. 23-24

GOLF Channel, Peacock

Walker Cup

Sept. 6-7

GOLF Channel, Peacock



U.S. OPEN 125 – GOLF CHANNEL FILMS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY CHRONICLING 125-YEAR HISTORY OF THE U.S. OPEN, DEBUTS TUESDAY, JUNE 3, ON GOLF CHANNEL

GOLF Channel will celebrate the milestone 125th U.S. Open with U.S. Open 125 – a new GOLF Films original documentary that debuts Tuesday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET and chronicles the essential characteristics, moments, players and venues that have defined the U.S. Open Championship. It explores key inflection points, the championship’s underlying ethos and the timeless themes that have been embodied by U.S. Open champions for more than a century.

U.S. Open 125 features more than 80 interviews with U.S. Open champions, USGA staff, GOLF Channel commentators, historians and golf journalists, including more than 20 new interviews, notably U.S Open champion Hale Irwin; USGA CEO Mike Whan; GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee; Barclay Douglas and Fred Waterman of founding USGA club Newport Country Club; and Thurman Simmons of the John Shippen Foundation. Screeners of U.S. Open 125 are available for media members upon request.

