MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES COVERAGE CONTINUES THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 9, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games continues this week across Peacock and USA Network, with live coverage of Para Alpine skiing, sled hockey, wheelchair curling, and more.

Team USA has won seven medals thus far in competition, with one of them being gold as Oksana Masters won her 20th Paralympic gold medal in the women’s 7.5km sprint (sitting) on Saturday.

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed and Britney Eurton as well as five-time Paralympic gold medalist and Paralympic Hall of Famer Chris Waddell, Paralympian Lacey Henderson, seven-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann, and former Team USA Para snowboarder Courtney Godfrey serve as hosts of NBCUniversal’s coverage. Waddell, Henderson, Weggemann, and Godfrey are NBCU’s first disabled hosts of the Paralympic Winter Games.

Notable storylines and events to watch from March 10-13 include:



The sled hockey team, led by Team USA Flag Bearer and four-time Paralympic gold medalist Josh Pauls , continues its quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal when they face China in their final preliminary game tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, at 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

, continues its quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal when they face China in their final preliminary game tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, at 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. After beating previously-undefeated China on Monday, the U.S. wheelchair curling mixed doubles team of Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt faces South Korea in the semifinals tomorrow, March 10, at 9:35 a.m. ET live on Peacock, before transitioning to USA Network and Peacock live at 10:30 a.m. ET. With a win tomorrow, the U.S. would be guaranteed to earn its first-ever Paralympic medal in wheelchair curling.

and faces South Korea in the semifinals tomorrow, March 10, at 9:35 a.m. ET live on Peacock, before transitioning to USA Network and Peacock live at 10:30 a.m. ET. With a win tomorrow, the U.S. would be guaranteed to earn its first-ever Paralympic medal in wheelchair curling. Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time who’s competed in every Winter and Summer Paralympics since 2012, is expected to compete in the Para Cross-Country 10km interval start sitting event on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

The mixed doubles wheelchair curling gold medal game on Wednesday, March 11, at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, with an encore presentation on Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Eight-time Paralympian Aaron Pike , aiming for his first-ever Paralympic medal, is expected to compete in the Para Cross-Country 10km interval start sitting event on Wednesday, March 11, at 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Pike is engaged to Oksana Masters, with the couple planning to wed after the Games.

, aiming for his first-ever Paralympic medal, is expected to compete in the Para Cross-Country 10km interval start sitting event on Wednesday, March 11, at 5:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Pike is engaged to Oksana Masters, with the couple planning to wed after the Games. Team USA Flag Bearer and seven-time Paralympic medalist Laurie Stephens, in her sixth Winter Paralympic appearance, is expected to compete in the women’s giant slalom on Thursday, March 12, with the first run live at 4 a.m. ET and second and final run live at 7:30 a.m. ET, both on Peacock and USA Network. An encore presentation of the final run will air later that day at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network.

For the full Paralympic listings from March 10-13 (subject to change), please see below:

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (DAY 4)

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:10 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Women’s Combined, Super G (LIVE)

5:10 a.m.-6:35 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Men’s Combined, Super G

7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s Sprint Semifinals & Final (LIVE)

8:35 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Sled Hockey Qualifying Round – United States vs. China (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Doubles Semifinal – United States vs. South Korea (LIVE)

(Begins live at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock)

11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s Sprint Finals

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (DAY 5)

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Men’s & Women’s Combined, Slalom

4:45 a.m.-6 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s 10km Interval Start Sitting (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Team – United States vs. South Korea (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s Men’s 10km Interval Start Classic – Standing & VI (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s 10km – Sitting*

9:35 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Doubles Final (LIVE)

11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Para Cross-Country – Men’s & Women’s 10km Interval Start Classic – VI*

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (DAY 6)

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Doubles Final*

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

8:35 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Team – United States vs. Norway (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom, Final Run*

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom – First Run (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Curling – Mixed Team Semifinal (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Para Biathlon – Men’s & Woman’s Sprint Pursuit Finals (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Para Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Sitting, Final Run (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-9:25 a.m.

Para Biathlon – Men’s & Women’s Sprint Pursuit Finals – VI (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sled Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

