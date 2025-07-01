 Skip navigation
SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON AND QUINCY HALL AMONG OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS HEADLINING PREFONTAINE CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published July 1, 2025 11:11 AM

Olympic Gold Medalists Rai Benjamin, Faith Kipyegon, Mondo Duplantis, Letsile Tebogo, and More Expected to Compete at Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene on Saturday

Olympic Medalists Cole Hocker, Grant Fisher, and Yared Nuguse Expected to Race Famed Bowerman Mile

NBC Sports to Present Live Coverage of USATF Outdoor Championships from Aug. 2-3 Across NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 1, 2025 – Paris Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Quincy Hall headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic this Saturday, July 5, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The only U.S. stop on the Diamond League schedule, the Prefontaine Classic is one of the most prestigious track & field meets of the year, regularly attracting an elite lineup of international talent.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and 400m hurdles world record holder McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to run the 400m; her personal best of 48.74, the second-fastest time in U.S. history, was set in Eugene in 2023. McLaughlin-Levrone trails only NBC Sports track & field analyst Sanya Richards-Ross’ national record of 48.70, which was set in 2006.

Richardson, coming off an Olympic debut that saw her win the gold medal in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m, headlines a competitive women’s 100m field that includes the other two members of the Paris Olympic 100m podium in champion Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. In the men’s 100m, Paris silver medalist Kishane Thompson leads an elite field that includes two-time world 100m medalist Trayvon Bromell.

The men’s 200m is set to feature another Paris Olympic rematch, with gold medalist Letsile Tebogo (Botswana) facing off against bronze medalist Kenny Bednarek, coming off a Grand Slam Track season that saw him win the inaugural Racer of the Year award.

In the famed Bowerman Mile, the reigning 1500m Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker, who became only the fourth U.S. man to win 1500m gold, is set to line up against Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist and U.S. mile record holder Yared Nuguse, Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and 2022 1500m world champion Jake Wightman (Great Britain).

On the international side, Olympic gold medalists Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, pole vault) and Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, 1500m) are expected to compete, along with U.S. gold medalists Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Quincy Hall (400m), Athing Mu-Nikolayev (800m), and Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump), and more are all expected to compete on Saturday.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee as analysts. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports will present the USATF Outdoor Championships on Aug. 2-3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

