PEACOCK STREAMS COMPLETE START-TO-FINISH LIVE COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 112TH TOUR DE FRANCE BEGINNING THIS SATURDAY, JULY 5 AT 6:30 A.M. ET

All 21 Stages of Tour de France July 5-27 Live Across Peacock with Select Coverage on NBC; Final Stage Exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Peacock to Stream Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

Production Elements Include Interactive Stage Maps, GPS Race Tracking, & More

THEMOVE, Live Post-Race Show Hosted by Lance Armstrong Offering Incisive Perspective on Tour de France and Cycling, Available on Peacock Following Each Stage

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 30, 2025 – NBC Sports will present three weeks of wall-to-wall live coverage of the 112th Tour de France streaming exclusively on Peacock beginning this Saturday, July 5, and concluding with the final stage on Sunday, July 27. NBC will also broadcast live and encore coverage of select stages.

This year’s Grand Départ takes place from Lille-Nord de France, and the 2025 Tour de France marks this first time since 2020 that all 21 stages will occur domestically within France.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, begins this Saturday, July 5, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock with Stage 1 beginning and ending in Lille Métropole. After finishing in Nice last year due to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2025 Tour de France will once again conclude in the French capital in Paris’ Champs-Élysées with the final stage on Sunday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC will present live coverage of Stage 1 (Saturday, July 5) and Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26) at 8 a.m. ET, as well as encore coverage of Stage 15 (Sunday, July 20), the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26), and the final Stage 21 (Sunday, July 27) at 2 p.m. ET.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock will stream live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2025 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

2025 TOUR DE FRANCE

The 2025 Tour de France will cover a total distance of approximately 2,075 miles, beginning in Lille and finishing 22 days later in Paris.

Expected yellow jersey frontrunners in this year’s field include three-time and defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark. Pogačar (2024, 2021, 2020) and Vingegaard (2023, 2022) have combined to win the past five Tour de France titles. Contenders are also expected to include Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) of Belgium, Primož Roglič (Red Bull BORA – hansgrohe) of Slovenia, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) of Portugal, among others.

Green jersey contenders expected to compete include Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) of Belgium, who has won nine individual stages since 2022, 2024 green jersey winner Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) of Eritrea, and nine-time Tour de France stage winner Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Belgium.

Americans expected to participate in this year’s Tour de France include Matteo Jorgenson, who has won back-to-back Paris-Nice titles, and Sepp Kuss of Team Visma | Lease a Bike, and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost, who recently won the GP Gippingen in Switzerland.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ will cover his 53rd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister will host daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside analysts Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen.

PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

NBC Sports will integrate several features into its coverage of this year’s Tour de France:



‘Team Radio’ Audio: NBC Sports will present select ‘Team Radio’ audio, playing clips of the communication between team directors and riders throughout the race



NBC Sports will utilize a cutting edge “Virtual” graphics Telestrator, which debuted throughout the 2019 Tour de France and produces augmented reality cyclist graphics for the commentators to move and analyze



Interactive maps that track rider locations in real time along the route and highlight the stage terrain profile



Vande Velde will have a camera focused on him as he reports to offer real-time updates on race situations, while traveling aboard a motorcycle on the course



Real-time data of course gradients and the riders’ speeds

NBC Sports’ coverage will include real-time speeds of both the leaders and the peloton, and additional maps that show more detailed versions of the finishes and each mountain climb.

Coverage will also utilize several production enhancements and updated graphic elements, including a pointer feature to easily identify and focus on one rider in the peloton, and exclusive profiles on teams and riders.

THEMOVE ON PEACOCK

THEMOVE, a post-race show offering an incisive perspective on the Tour de France and cycling hosted by Lance Armstrong and George Hincapie, will be available live on Peacock following each stage of the 112th Tour de France.

NBC SPORTS CYCLING SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world via @NBCSCycling on X and the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:



Date Time Stage Platform Sat., July 5 6:30 a.m. Stage 1: Lille Métropole/ Lille Métropole (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 1: Lille Métropole/ Lille Métropole (LIVE) Peacock, NBC Sun., July 6 6 a.m. Stage 2: Lauwin-Planque / Boulogne-sur-Mer (LIVE) Peacock 4 p.m. Stage 2: Lauwin-Planque / Boulogne-sur-Mer (Encore) NBC Mon., July 7 6:30 a.m. Stage 3: Valenciennes / Dunkerque (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 8 6:30 a.m. Stage 4: Amiens Métropole / Rouen (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 9 6:30 a.m. Stage 5: Caen / Caen (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 10 6 a.m. Stage 6: Bayeux / Vire Normandie (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 11 6 a.m. Stage 7: Saint-Malo / Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 12 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Saint-Méen-le-Grand / Laval Espace Mayenne (LIVE) Peacock Sun., July 13 6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Chinon / Châteauroux (LIVE) Peacock Mon., July 14 6:30 a.m. Stage 10: Ennezat > Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 16 6:30 a.m. Stage 11: Toulouse / Toulouse (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 17 6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Auch / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock

Fri., July 18 6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Loudenvielle / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Luchon-Superbagnères (LIVE) Peacock Sun., July 20 6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock 2 p.m. Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (Encore) NBC Tues., July 22 6 a.m. Stage 16: Montpellier / Mont Ventoux (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 23 7 a.m. Stage 17: Bollène / Valence (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 24 6 a.m. Stage 18: Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 25 7 a.m. Stage 19: Albertville / La Plagne (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 26 6 a.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE) Peacock, NBC 2 p.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (Encore) NBC Sun. July 27 9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Peacock 2 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (Encore) NBC

