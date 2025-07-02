 Skip navigation
PRO MOTOCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM REDBUD MX IN MICHIGAN THIS SATURDAY, JULY 5, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published July 2, 2025 10:31 AM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 10 a.m. ET with Race at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock Before Transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET

Haiden Deegan, Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and More Motocross Stars Expected to Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 2, 2025 – The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, July 5, from RedBud MX in Buchanan, Mich., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with live coverage transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET before moving back to Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence’s unbeaten start to the season continued in Southwick last weekend, as he won his fifth consecutive race to remain atop the 450 Class leaderboard (240 points) and earned his 20th career 450 Class victory, placing him in a tie with NBC Sports analyst James Stewart for seventh-most all-time. In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac (-38) and Hunter Lawrence (-43) round out the top three. Additionally, defending Pro Motocross champion Chase Sexton is expected to return from injury this weekend. In the 250 Class race, Haiden Deegan won his fourth race of the season and maintained his first-place standing atop the points leaderboard (244 points), with Jo Shimoda (-58) and Tom Vialle (-79) in second and third, respectively.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action from Southwick. Jason Thomas and Will Christien will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap Southwick and preview the upcoming Pro Motocross schedule on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from RedBud gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien
  • Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., July 5
Race Day Live
Peacock
10 a.m.

Race – RedBud
Peacock
1 p.m.

Race – RedBud
NBC, Peacock
3-4 p.m.

Race – RedBud
Peacock
4 p.m.

