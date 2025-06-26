Matchups, Streaming Designation Set for 2025 Hall of Fame Classic Announced

All four Hall of Fame Classic games to stream live Nov. 20-21 on Peacock and the NBC Sports NOW Channel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nebraska will take on New Mexico and Kansas State will battle Mississippi State in the semifinal round of the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Both Nov. 20 semifinals along with the Nov. 21 consolation and championship games will be streamed live on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

The Thursday, Nov. 20 Hall of Fame Classic semifinal schedule will feature Nebraska vs. New Mexico tipping off at 6:00 p.m. CT, followed by Kansas State vs. Mississippi State at 8:30 p.m. CT. Then on Friday, Nov. 21, the event’s consolation matchup will tip at 6:00 p.m. CT followed by the championship game at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic will go on sale via the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com on Sept. 3.

Kansas State holds a 3-1 all-time series lead over Mississippi State with the last meeting coming in 2019, while the only previous matchup between New Mexico and Nebraska was won by the Lobos in 2009.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus.

2025 Hall of Fame Classic (All times CT)

Thursday, Nov. 20

Nebraska vs. New Mexico – 6:00 p.m., Peacock/NBC Sports NOW

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State – 8:30 p.m., Peacock/NBC Sports NOW

Friday, Nov. 21

Consolation Game – 6:00 p.m., Peacock/NBC Sports NOW

Championship Game – 8:30 p.m., Peacock/NBC Sports NOW