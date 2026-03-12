JALEN BRUNSON AND KNICKS HOST WARRIORS FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL THIS SUNDAY AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson to Call Warriors-Knicks; Basketball Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday Tripleheader on March 16 Features Magic-Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, Lakers-Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Spurs-Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on March 17 Begins with Cavaliers at Bucks at 8 p.m. ET and 76ers at Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2026 – Three-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors from Madison Square Garden on Sunday Night Basketball this Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON MARCH 15: WARRIORS-KNICKS

Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, continues this Sunday, March 15, when the New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors from the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden in New York City, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Warriors-Knicks. Crawford played for the Knicks from 2004-2008.

Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage from Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, earning seven NBA All-Star selections, two All-NBA selections, and the 2013 NBA scoring title during his time there. McGrady also played for the Knicks in 2010.

The Knicks (42-25) sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors (32-33) are firmly in contention for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Brunson ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring (26.2 PPG) while six-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Eastern Conference in rebounds (11.9 RPG). The Warriors are led by four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green and 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis. Golden State will be without two-time NBA MVP and franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry, who has been out since Jan. 30 with a knee injury.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON MARCH 17: CAVALIERS AT BUCKS; 76ERS AT NUGGETS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, March 17.

Seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) visit two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (27-37) from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Since acquiring 11-time NBA All-Star point guard James Harden, who ranks fourth in the NBA in assists (8.1 APG), Cleveland has won nine of its last 15 games and is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, is averaging 23 points per game to go along with nearly eight rebounds since returning from a five-week injury on March 2.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Cavaliers-Bucks.

In the second game of the night, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (40-26) host rookie sensation V.J. Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers (35-30) from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Jokić is amid another MVP-level season, leading the NBA in both rebounds (12.5 RPG) and assists (10.4 APG) and ranking fifth in scoring (28.6 PPG). The 2023 NBA Finals MVP broke the record for most games in NBA history with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists on Monday, passing Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (323 games). Edgecombe, the 2025 No. 3 overall pick out of Baylor, ranks third in scoring among all rookies.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Nuggets.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Anthony, Carter, and McGrady.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON MARCH 16: MAGIC-HAWKS; LAKERS-ROCKETS; SPURS-CLIPPERS

This Monday, March 16, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (36-28) visit 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks (34-31) from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Magic-Hawks will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Austin Rivers and Jordan Cornette as “On the Bench” analysts. Rivers will be dedicated to the Magic and Cornette with the Hawks.

Orlando and Atlanta are both in the Eastern Conference playoff race, sitting at seventh and ninth in the Conference, respectively. Banchero is averaging nearly 27 points per game in the month of March so far, while Johnson, a first-time All-Star this year, is one of only four players in the NBA averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds per game. The Magic and Hawks are a combined 15-5 in their last 20 games.

Following Magic-Hawks, two of the all-time greats in LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head for the 45th time in their careers (including playoffs) when James’ Los Angeles Lakers (40-25) visit Durant’s Houston Rockets (40-25) from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. James leads the all-time series, 24-20.

The Lakers are coming off a decisive win over the Timberwolves on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, led by NBA scoring runner-up Luka Dončić’s seventh triple-double of the season (31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists). The Rockets’ ascendant 2024 No. 3 overall pick, Reed Sheppard, is averaging 16.5 points per game in March, bolstering an elite offensive squad that includes Durant, two-time NBA All-Star Alperen Şengün, and rising star Amen Thompson.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mike Fratello (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Lakers-Rockets. The Sports Emmy Award-winning Fratello served as an analyst on NBA on NBC during the 1990’s, where he was dubbed “Czar of the Telestrator” by Marv Albert.

Later that night, two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the surging San Antonio Spurs (48-17) visit two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers (33-32) from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Spurs have won 16 of their last 17 games, including back-to-back wins on NBC and Peacock (Sunday Night Basketball vs. Rockets and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday vs. Celtics). Wembanyama continues his meteoric rise, averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.2 blocks in March, alongside a strong supporting cast of 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, and two-time NBA All-Star De’Aaron Fox. Leonard ranks eighth in the NBA in scoring (28.3 PPG) and is coming off a 45-point performance in a win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday that saw the Clippers move above .500 after beginning the season 6-21.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher (analyst), and Chris Mannix (courtside reporter) will call Spurs-Clippers.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., March 15

8 p.m.

Warriors at Knicks

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 16

7 p.m.

Magic at Hawks

Peacock, NBCSN*

9:30 p.m.

Lakers at Rockets

Peacock, NBCSN

10 p.m.

Spurs at Clippers

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., March 17#

8 p.m.

Cavaliers at Bucks

NBC, Peacock

10 p.m.

76ers at Nuggets

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and for this week, the 10 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC--