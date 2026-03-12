MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES FINAL WEEKEND, SLED HOCKEY SEMIFINALS AND GOLD MEDAL GAME, AND CLOSING CEREMONY HEADLINE COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Team USA Faces Czechia in Sled Hockey Semifinal Tomorrow at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network; Canada vs. China at 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sled Hockey Gold Medal Game Presented This Sunday Live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Paralympic Primetime Coverage This Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Closing Ceremony Presented Live this Sunday, March 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC

Milan Cortina Paralympic Listings Available on NBCParalympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 12, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games concludes this week across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC, with the Closing Ceremony this Sunday, March 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC signaling the end of the Games. Saturday and Sunday will also include the final days of Paralympic competition, headlined by the sled hockey gold medal game on Sunday live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The ceremony, to be held at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d’Ampezzo, will celebrate more than 600 athletes from over 50 delegations as they participate in the traditional athletes’ parade. Coverage will be hosted by Ahmed Fareed and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Famer and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell.

Primetime Paralympic coverage will be presented on Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, featuring Team USA medalists Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time, Jake Adicoff (cross-country), and Andrew Kurka (alpine skiing).

Team USA has won 14 medals thus far in competition, with six of them being gold, and trails only China in total medal count.

Notable storylines and events to watch in the final weekend of the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics include:



The U.S. sled hockey team, led by Team USA Flag Bearer and four-time Paralympic gold medalist Josh Pauls and three-time gold medalist Declan Farmer , who became the all-time Paralympic Games record holder in goals, points, and assists, continues its quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal when they face Czechia in the semifinals tomorrow, March 13, at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Team Canada, silver medalists in the previous two Paralympic Winter Games, will face China in the semifinals tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. If Team USA and Canada meet in the final, it would mark the first time that all three hockey tournaments (Olympic women, Olympic men, Paralympics) featured a USA vs. Canada gold medal game in the same year. If both the USA and Canada advance, it will be the third consecutive Paralympic Winter Games that these two teams have met in the gold medal game. For more information on Ice Gold: A Journey from Worst to First , a new documentary chronicling the underdog story of the gold medal-winning sled hockey team at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Paralympics, click here

The wheelchair curling mixed team gold medal game on Saturday, March 14, at 10:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The men’s and women’s snowboarding banked slalom will be presented on Peacock and USA Network on Friday, with the first run at 4 a.m. ET and final run at 6 a.m. ET. Team USA athletes expected to compete include defending Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby and three-time Paralympic medalists Noah Elliott and Mike Schultz .

and three-time Paralympic medalists and . Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. Winter Paralympian of all time who’s competed in every Winter and Summer Paralympics since 2012, is expected to compete in the women’s sprint pursuit at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday on Peacock and USA Network and the cross-country women’s 20km sitting on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC. Masters has already won three gold medals in these Games (biathlon sitting sprint, cross-country sitting sprint, cross-country 10km) to add to her record amount.

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed and Britney Eurton as well as five-time Paralympic gold medalist and Paralympic Hall of Famer Chris Waddell, Paralympian Lacey Henderson, seven-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann, and former Team USA Para snowboarder Courtney Godfrey will serve as hosts of NBCUniversal’s coverage. Waddell, Henderson, Weggemann, and Godfrey are NBCU’s first disabled hosts of the Paralympic Winter Games. The full commentary roster can be found here.

For the final Paralympic listings for March 13-15 (subject to change), please see below:

FRIDAY, MARCH 13 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:25 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom, First Runs (LIVE)

5:25 a.m.-6 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom Sitting, First Run (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:25 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Banked Slalom, Final Runs (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s & Woman’s Sprint Pursuit Finals, Sitting (LIVE)

8:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s Sprint Pursuit Final, Standing (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Sitting Alpine Skiing – Men’s Giant Slalom, Final Run (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-9:25 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s & Women’s Sprint Pursuit Finals – VI (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sled Hockey Semifinal – United States vs. Czechia (LIVE)

(Canada vs. China in other semifinal live at 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock)

SATURDAY, MARCH 14 (DAY 8)

NBC

8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing, and Snowboarding

CNBC

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Cross Country – Mixed 4x2.5km Relay (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

TBD

6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.

Cross Country – Open 4x2.5km Relay (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s and Women’s Banked Slalom, First and Final Runs*

8 a.m.-9:05 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom, Final Runs (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cross Country – Mixed 4x2.5km Relay*

10:05 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wheelchair Curling Mixed Team – Final (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom, VI – Final Run*

SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (DAY 9)

NBC

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sled Hockey – Final (LIVE)

CNBC

4 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Sitting Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s 20km (LIVE)

5:15 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

5:40 a.m.-6:35 a.m.

Standing Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s 20km (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s 20km – VI (LIVE)

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Sled Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom, Final Run

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Sitting Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s 20km*

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sled Hockey – Final (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

*Replay

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER PARALYMPICS--