NBCUNIVERSAL ANNOUNCES COMMENTATORS FOR ITS COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Commentator Roster of 24 to Anchor 270+ Hours of NBCU Winter Paralympic Programming

Ahmed Fareed, Britney Eurton, Courtney Godfrey, Lacey Henderson, Mallory Weggemann, and Chris Waddell to Serve as Hosts

Making History: Godfrey, Henderson, Weggemann, and Waddell to Be NBCU’s First Disabled Hosts of Paralympic Winter Games

Paralympic Snowboarding Silver Medalist Mike Shea and Two-Time Paralympic Swimmer Sophia Gibb to Make NBC Paralympic Debuts

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 26, 2026 – NBCUniversal announced all 24 commentators who will anchor its coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games today. NBCUniversal’s Paralympic Games coverage will include more than 270 hours of total programming across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports Digital platforms, along with a record amount of primetime hours on NBC.

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, in his fourth consecutive Paralympic Games, and Britney Eurton, in her second consecutive Paralympics after making her debut in Paris 2024, will serve as hosts alongside five-time Paralympic gold medalist and Paralympic Hall of Famer Chris Waddell, Paralympian Lacey Henderson, seven-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann, and former Team USA para snowboarder Courtney Godfrey, with the latter four becoming NBCU’s first Disabled hosts of the Paralympic Winter Games.

2014 Sochi Paralympic snowboard cross silver medalist Mike Shea will make his NBC Paralympic debut, serving as a snowboarding analyst. He will call snowboarding alongside U.S. Olympic freestyler skier Trace Worthington. Additionally, two-time Paralympic swimmer Sophia Gibb will make her NBC Paralympic debut as an on-site reporter in Cortina.

NBC Sports veteran commentator Bill Spaulding will call biathlon alongside former U.S. Biathlon Team member Chad Salmela, in their second consecutive Winter Paralympics.

Sled hockey play-by-play voice Chris Vosters returns for his fourth consecutive Paralympic assignment and will be joined by two-time Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Taylor Lipsett in his third Paralympics assignment. Jim Kozimor serves as wheelchair curling play-by-play voice for the second consecutive Winter Paralympics alongside 2018 U.S. Paralympian Justin Marshall.

NBC Sports will have five different reporters stationed throughout three different locations throughout northern Italy, led by Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce in Milan. Lewis Johnson, stationed in Val di Fiemme, returns for his seventh consecutive Paralympics assignment as an on-site reporter. Gibb and Andy Stevenson will report from Cortina, while NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda will act as a roving reporter covering different stories across all three regions.

Additionally, Tony Ambrogio, Pat McCarthy, and Norma Jean Wick will serve as descriptive commentators.

HOSTS



Britney Eurton

Ahmed Fareed

Courtney Godfrey

Lacey Henderson

Chris Waddell

Mallory Weggemann

ALPINE SKIING



Tony Simeone, Play-by-Play

Sarah Will, Analyst

BIATHLON



Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play

Chad Salmela, Analyst

SLED HOCKEY



Chris Vosters, Play-by-Play

Taylor Lipsett, Analyst

SNOWBOARDING



Trace Worthington, Play-by-Play

Mike Shea, Analyst

WHEELCHAIR CURLING



Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play

Justin Marshall, Analyst

REPORTERS



Sophia Gibb, Cortina

Lewis Johnson, Val di Fiemme

Andrea Joyce, Milan

Andy Stevenson, Cortina

Emilie Ikeda (All three regions)

DESCRIPTIVE COMMENTATORS



Tony Ambrogio

Pat McCarthy

Norma Jean Wick

--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER PARALYMPICS--