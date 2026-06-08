NBC Sports and Overtime to Name Inaugural All-American Girls Flag Football Team

Top athletes from across the country earn All-American distinction through the premier high school football showcase platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 8, 2026 – NBC Sports and Overtime today announced its plans to select the inaugural Girls Flag Football All-American Team, recognizing the nation’s top high school student-athletes for their outstanding performance, leadership, and impact in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The Girls Flag Football All-American Team honors elite athletes from across the nation who have demonstrated excellence on the field, in the classroom, and within their communities. The initiative marks a major milestone in the continued expansion and national recognition of Girls Flag Football.

“The growth of Girls Flag Football has been extraordinary, and these athletes represent the future of the game,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Partnerships & Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “We are proud to recognize exceptional student-athletes and provide a national platform that celebrates their accomplishments while inspiring the next generation.”

Selected athletes will receive official All-American recognition and be featured across NBC Sports and Overtime digital and social platforms as well as during the national broadcasts of both the Navy All-American Bowl and OT7 Championship. Additionally, these selected athletes will be honored as All-Americans through spring nationwide jersey presentations within their communities.

NBC Sports and Overtime announced a programming, distribution, and sales partnership with Overtime in April to enhance both Overtime’s innovative OT7 league and the Navy All-American Bowl. NBC Sports will present OT7’s upcoming playoff and championship weekend, with select featured games presented on June 13-14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. More information will be announced soon.

“This initiative reflects exactly what makes our partnership so powerful - combining NBC Sports’ national reach with Overtime’s social reach to elevate the next generation of athletes,” said Marc Kohn, President of Content at Overtime. “Girls Flag Football is experiencing incredible growth, and we’re excited to recognize the players leading that movement while giving them the platform they deserve.”

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 15 consecutive years.

ABOUT OVERTIME

Overtime empowers the next generation of fans across digital platforms by building disruptive new sports leagues and developing and distributing original sports content. Overtime owns and operates OTE and Overtime Select in basketball, OT7 and Overtime Nationals in football, while producing over 150 pieces of original sports content weekly for its 115MM+ global followers. The company is a key partner to marquee sports leagues and rights holders worldwide, including the NFL, NBA, and NBCUniversal for the Olympic Games. Overtime is funded by top VC firms, strategic investors, industry leaders, and athletes, including Liberty Media Corporation, Amazon, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Spark Capital, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Quavo and 40+ NBA and NFL stars including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. 5 NBA team owners and over 6% of active NBA players have invested in Overtime.