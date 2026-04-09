NBC SPORTS PARTNERS WITH OVERTIME AND INNOVATIVE OT7 NEXT GENERATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Navy All-American Bowl and OT7 – Now Both Presented by NBC Sports – Will Combine Legacy and Innovation to Deliver Unmatched Opportunity for Elite High School Athletes

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2026 – NBC Sports today announced a programming, distribution, and sales partnership with Overtime to enhance the country’s premier high school football properties – Overtime’s innovative OT7 league and the Navy All-American Bowl.

With this new partnership, NBC Sports becomes the media home of Overtime’s OT7 postseason and championship weekend, which will now be presented and promoted in conjunction with the Navy All-American Bowl, the premier annual high school football all-star game that has been televised by NBC Sports for over two decades.

Beginning this spring, NBC Sports will partner with Overtime to promote OT7’s playoff and championship weekend, with select featured games presented on June 13-14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. OT7 is a next generation football league that spotlights the electric personalities and impressive athleticism of the best high school football players in the country in a unique 7v7 format. More than 100 league alumni played on SEC and Big Ten teams last college football season. OT7 also has a large social media following across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, making it widely popular and accessible among its young and growing fanbase.

Notable former OT7 and Navy All-American Bowl alumni include Ohio State wide receiver and 2025 unanimous All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Houston quarterback commit Keisean Henderson. Henderson is the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 and the first underclassman to be named MVP of the Navy All-American Bowl.

NBC Sports has been the home of the Navy All-American Bowl since 2002 and is regularly the most-watched high school sporting event in the country, delivering over 630 NFL players throughout the event’s 27-year history. Its partnership with Overtime is a natural fit, with the two companies partnering on sales and distribution assets during the annual All-American Bowl Week in January as well as the creation of original content.

“We don’t think about this as a single broadcast event. We think about it as the beginning of a long-term relationship between OT7, NBC Sports, and millions of fans that follow these football properties,” said Marc Kohn, President of Content & Media, Overtime. “Our job now is to make the fan experience so compelling they become lifelong fans of OT7 and the Navy All-American Bowl. That’s what we’re focused on.”

“NBC Sports’ partnership with Overtime’s OT7’s and its extensive social media presence provides a powerful national showcase and platform for the best high school football players in the country,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Partnerships & Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “As the home of the Navy All-American Bowl and now OT7’s Championship weekend, NBC Sports can continue elevating the opportunities for these elite high school athletes and our corporate partners.”

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT OVERTIME

Overtime empowers the next generation of fans across digital platforms by building disruptive new sports leagues and developing and distributing original sports content. Overtime owns and operates OTE and Overtime Select in basketball, OT7 and Overtime Nationals in football, while producing over 150 pieces of original sports content weekly for its 115MM+ global followers. The company is a key partner to marquee sports leagues and rights holders worldwide, including the NFL, NBA, and NBCUniversal for the Olympic Games. Overtime is funded by top VC firms, strategic investors, industry leaders, and athletes, including Liberty Media Corporation, Amazon, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Spark Capital, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Quavo and 40+ NBA and NFL stars including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. 5 NBA team owners and over 6% of active NBA players have invested in Overtime.