Tracy McGrady joined NBC Sports in July 2025 as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season. McGrady is expected to be in-studio one or more games per week during the regular season and playoffs when coverage begins in October 2025.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who is widely considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA scoring champion, and the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player over 16 seasons in the NBA mostly spent with the Toronto Raptors (1997-2000), Orlando Magic (2000-2004), and Houston Rockets (2004-2010).

McGrady has broadcasting experience as well, joining ESPN in 2016 as an NBA analyst. During his tenure with the network, he appeared on programs such as SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, and The Jump. He also spent time as an NBA analyst for TNT Sports, appearing on Inside the NBA.

The ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, McGrady came to the NBA right after a decorated high school career split between Auburndale High School in Florida and Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, N.C.

Since retiring, he has launched the Ones Basketball League (OBL), an elite one-on-one competition spotlighting untapped talent across the country. McGrady also remains active in business and sports ownership, including as part of the Buffalo Bills’ minority ownership group.