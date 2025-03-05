 Skip navigation
Carmelo Anthony

NBA Analyst

Carmelo Anthony joined NBC Sports in May 2025 as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage that begins with the 2025-26 season. Anthony is expected to be in-studio one or more games per week during the regular season and playoffs when coverage begins in October 2025.

A first-ballot inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame come September 2025, Anthony was a 10-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection over the course of an illustrious 19-year career that he spent mostly with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. A member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and one of the game’s most prolific scorers, he is currently 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and holds the Knicks’ and Madison Square Garden’s single-game scoring record (62 points on January 24, 2014).

Anthony enjoyed a prolific international career with Team USA, winning three consecutive Olympic gold medals in Beijing, London, and Rio. Anthony also won the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, making him the first man to participate in four Olympic basketball tournaments. Upon the conclusion of his USA Basketball career after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Anthony was the all-time Olympic leader in games, points, and rebounds, and still holds the U.S. record for most points scored in an Olympic basketball game (37 on Aug. 2, 2012).

The third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony starred in college at Syracuse, where in his lone collegiate season led the Orange to the school’s first NCAA championship while being named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Amthony’s No. 15 jersey was retired by Syracuse in 2013.

Since retiring, Anthony has spearheaded numerous entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits. He launched and hosts and executive produces a weekly podcast, 7pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and alongside business partner Asani Swann, started his own wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, which prioritizes the expansion of diverse voices in the wine industry, as well as Creative 7, a global, multi-platform content company producing purpose-driven media projects.

Additionally, he is a New York Times bestselling author with his memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised, which details the stories of his upbringing and the immeasurable odds he overcame to make it to where he is today. Social justice and equality have informed and continue to serve as the throughline for all of Anthony’s endeavors, including his work as co-founder of The Social Change Fund, which was created in response to the continued racial injustice across our country and aims to support critical and timely issues impacting the Black community.