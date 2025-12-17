TWO-TIME OLYMPIC SNOWBOARD CROSS GOLD MEDALIST LINDSEY JACOBELLIS JOINS NBC OLYMPICS FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

Men’s and Women’s Snowboard Play-By-Play Voice Todd Harris Returns for 11th Olympic Games with NBC

NBC Olympics Snowboarding Team Features Analysts Todd Richards (6th NBC Olympics Assignment) and Tom Wallisch (2nd), and Reporter Tina Dixon (8th)

Coverage of Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics Begins Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 17, 2025 – Lindsey Jacobellis, who won two gold medals in snowboarding at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will make her debut as a snowboarding analyst for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy this February. NBC Sports’ action sports voice Todd Harris, in his 7th consecutive Winter Games with NBC Olympics, returns to handle play-by-play, alongside analysts Todd Richards (6th NBC Olympics assignment) and Tom Wallisch (2nd), and reporter Tina Dixon (8th).

The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Play-by-Play

Todd Harris

· 11th Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal and 12th overall (1998 with Turner Sports), Harris handles play-by-play for men’s and women’s snowboarding and freestyle events in his 7th consecutive Winter Games with NBC Olympics.

· In the most recent of his four NBC Olympics summer assignments, Harris served as play-by-play voice for BMX and skateboarding competitions for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage in Paris, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

· Also with NBC Sports, he has had six consecutive Paralympics assignments (including snowboarding in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games) in addition to serving as the voice of Shaun White’s The Snow League events and supercross. He has also hosted the NBC Sports coverage of the Tour de France, the Dew Tour, and the Red Bull Signature Series, and served as a sideline reporter for PLL Championship Series.

Analysts

Todd Richards (snowboard)

· 6th NBC Olympics assignment, all as Winter Games snowboarding analyst.

· As an Olympian (for Team USA in snowboarding’s inaugural halfpipe event at the 1998 Nagano Olympic Winter Games), professional snowboarder, commentator, author, and entrepreneur, his influence has helped grow and shape the sport.

· Among many medals as a competitor, Richards won two U.S. Open halfpipe titles in 1994 and 1997, and two Winter X Games halfpipe titles, including a gold medal at the inaugural Winter X Games in 1997, and the 2001 World Snowboarding Championship in slopestyle.

Tom Wallisch (freestyle)

· 2nd NBC Olympic assignment, after serving in same role for 2022 Beijing Olympics.

· Won slopestyle gold at both the 2013 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championship and 2012 X Games in Aspen.

· Aimed to compete in slopestyle’s Olympics debut in Sochi in 2014 but tore his ACL in training and did not qualify.

Lindsey Jacobellis (snowboard cross)

· The most decorated female snowboard cross athlete of all time makes her NBC Olympics debut as an analyst.

· A five-time Olympian, she won gold in individual snowboard cross and team snowboard cross with teammate Nick Baumgartner at the Beijing Olympics, becoming the oldest snowboarder in history to accomplish both.

· Her five career gold medals in individual snowboard cross are the record for total medals in a single snowboard event at the World Championships. Was also part of the mixed snowboard cross team with Mick Dierdorff that claimed the world title in 2019.

· In individual snowboard cross, she owns the most X Games titles (10) and is a 31-time World Cup gold medalist.

Reporter

Tina Dixon

· 8th NBC Olympics assignment, including six Winter Games covering snowboarding. She also covered freestyle skiing in Vancouver in 2010.

· Served as an NBC Olympics correspondent in Paris in 2024, and as skateboarding reporter at the Tokyo Olympics. She won a Sports Emmy as part of NBCUniversal’s coverage in Paris, which was honored as Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event.

· As a competitor, was a four-time X Games medalist (two gold) in big air and snowboard cross.

· Covered a wide range of events including the Red Bull Signature Series, WCT surfing, college football, and lifestyle and outdoor programming.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

