GOLD ZONE” TEAM REUNITES FOR THE MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES!

Jac Collinsworth and Matt Iseman Return to Join Previously Announced Milan Cortina Olympic Gold Zone Hosts Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano

2014 Olympic Bronze Medalist and Three-Time U.S. Figure Skating Champion Ashley Wagner Joins Gold Zone in new Analyst Role

Gold Zone Whip-Around Show on Peacock Is a Winter Olympics First, Following Its Critically Acclaimed 2024 Paris Olympics Debut; Gold Zone to Make Debut on NBCSN

Coverage of Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics Begins Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 18, 2025 – NBC Olympics will reunite its acclaimed Gold Zone team for the show’s highly anticipated Winter Olympics debut on Peacock and NBCSN during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, it was announced today. The Opening Ceremony will take place Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Jac Collinsworth and Matt Iseman return to Gold Zone as hosts along with the previously announced Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano, reprising the group which anchored the popular and critically acclaimed Gold Zone coverage for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

New this winter, 2014 Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. Figure Skating champion Ashley Wagner joins as the first-ever Gold Zone analyst, offering insight into the figure skating competition.

Gold Zone, which garnered wide acclaim throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, guides viewers through the best and most compelling Olympic moments each competition day.

“We can’t wait to bring this group back together to capture the excitement – whip-around style – from the 116 medal events on the ice and snow,” said Amy Rosenfeld, senior vice president of NBC Olympics Production. “A Winter Games brings with it new challenges - but that presents opportunities to try some new things, while still embracing what viewers enjoyed.”

During the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock and NBCSN daily, taking viewers throughout the mountains, slopes, rinks, and podiums to the best live action, medal moments, pageantry, and emotion from Italy. It will be the first time a Winter Games Gold Zone will stream on Peacock.

With up to 40 events happening simultaneously throughout the Paris Olympics last summer, Gold Zone presented viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Gold Zone Hosts

Scott Hanson



2 nd NBC Olympics’ Gold Zone assignment

Host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons to critical acclaim

since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons to critical acclaim Hosts NFL Network’s on-location coverage of events, including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft

Andrew Siciliano



4 th Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host of Gold Zone coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics)

Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host of coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics) In addition to his Gold Zone role, will serve as an NBC Olympics host for coverage on USA Network

role, will serve as an NBC Olympics host for coverage on USA Network Play-by-play radio voice of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns (since 2024); hosts Yahoo Sports’ Inside Coverage NFL podcast; handled Big Ten Football play-by-play for NBC Sports this fall

Served as host of the groundbreaking Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV (2005-2022), and spent 13 seasons as a host for NFL Network

Matt Iseman



Returns to NBC Sports for 4 th Olympics assignment, after hosting Gold Zone during Paris 2024. Previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, Tokyo Live , in 2021, and was a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022

Olympics assignment, after hosting during Paris 2024. Previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, , in 2021, and was a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022 Co-hosts American Ninja Warrior on NBC

on NBC Winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017

Jac Collinsworth



Returns for 4 th NBC Olympics (following his Super Bowl LX assignments) after hosting 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Zone . Previously served as on-location contributor to Peacock’s Tokyo Tonight show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and served as NBC Olympics’ first-ever social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Olympics

NBC Olympics (following his Super Bowl LX assignments) after hosting 2024 Paris Olympics . Previously served as on-location contributor to Peacock’s show at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and served as NBC Olympics’ first-ever social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Olympics Serves as a co-host of NBC’s Football Night in America from on-location each week and a play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ college football and basketball coverage

from on-location each week and a play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ college football and basketball coverage Previously hosted NBC Sports’ digital series, Distanced Training: Ready to Get Back in the Game, which showcased the home workouts and mental training of some of the world’s top professional, collegiate, and Olympic athletes

Gold Zone Analyst

Ashley Wagner



2 nd NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a commentator on Peacock’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics

NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as a commentator on Peacock’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics 2014 Sochi Olympic bronze medalist in the team event and three-time U.S. figure skating champion (2015, 2013, 2012)

14-time Grand Prix Series medalist

Gold Zone will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, providing fans with the most comprehensive Winter Olympic destination in U.S. media history. The service will once again stream every sport and event live (including early morning alpine skiing) -- all 116 medal events -- and will feature full-event replays; all linear programming; curated video clips; intuitive product features; and more.

In addition to Gold Zone, Peacock’s Multiview feature, one of the streaming service’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, will return for Milan Cortina.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

