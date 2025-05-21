SCOTT HANSON RETURNS TO HOST GOLD ZONE FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK

Gold Zone Whip-Around Show on Peacock Is a Winter Olympics First, Following Its Critically Acclaimed 2024 Paris Olympics Debut

Hanson will Guide Viewers Through Day’s Best and Most Compelling Olympic Action

NBC and Peacock to Present Live Coverage of Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2025 – Scott Hanson, the celebrated host of Peacock’s Gold Zone whip-around show during the 2024 Paris Olympics and NFL RedZone, returns to NBC Olympics to host Gold Zone on Peacock for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Gold Zone, which garnered wide acclaim throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, guides viewers through the best and most compelling Olympic moments each competition day. Hanson was nominated for Outstanding Personality – Studio Host at the 2025 Sports Emmy Awards for his work on Gold Zone and NFL RedZone last year.

During the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock daily, taking viewers throughout the mountains, slopes, rinks, and podiums to the best live action, medal moments, pageantry, and emotion from Italy. It will be the first time a Winter Games Gold Zone will stream on Peacock.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting Gold Zone on Peacock for the Winter Olympics in February!” said Hanson. “‘The Witching Hour’ will once again be ‘The Golden Hour’ as we show you the best moments from every sport as they happen. It’s the biggest Winter Olympics ever -- nearly 3,000 athletes, 116 events, and one place to see it all: Gold Zone!”

“After crushing it in Paris, I can’t wait to see Scott bring his trademark enthusiasm and passion to the snow and ice of the Winter Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “Gold Zone was such a success in Paris that we felt compelled to bring it back for Milan Cortina – a Winter Games first for Peacock. And there is no one better equipped to whip viewers from ice hockey to short track to snowboarding and more than the incomparable Scott Hanson.”

With up to 40 events happening simultaneously throughout the Paris Olympics last summer, Gold Zone presented viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

Critical acclaim for Gold Zone’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage included:

“Gold Zone has been a game-changer.” – Sports Illustrated

“The addition of Hanson to the team was a masterstroke. His ability to pivot from sport to sport seamlessly turned Gold Zone into one of the most talked-about features of NBC’s Olympic coverage.” – Awful Announcing

“Peacock’s Gold Zone, led by Scott Hanson, is shaping up to be a game-changer in how viewers experience the Olympics. Hanson’s ability to curate the most exciting moments from various sports at just the right time mirrors his RedZone magic.” – Front Office Sports

In addition to hosting Gold Zone last summer, Hanson has served as the host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons to critical acclaim. He also is a host of NFL Network’s on-location coverage of events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and more. This will be Hanson’s second Olympic assignment.

Gold Zone will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, providing fans with the most comprehensive Winter Olympic destination in U.S. media history. The service will once again stream every sport and event live (including early morning alpine skiing) -- all 116 medal events -- and will feature full-event replays; all linear programming; curated video clips; intuitive product features; and more.

In addition to Gold Zone, Peacock’s Multiview feature, one of the streaming service’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, will return for Milan Cortina.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, click here.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

