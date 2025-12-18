 Skip navigation
NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

Published December 18, 2025 02:09 PM

Ten of the Nation’s Best Players Honored for Excellence in the Classroom and Community

NBC and Peacock to Present Expanded Live Coverage of 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 18, 2025 – The Navy All-American Bowl together with America’s Navy have named ten of the top players from across the nation as the inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans. Each player selected exemplifies excellence in the classroom and on the football field.

During the fall, the Navy All-American Bowl and America’s Navy reached high schools across the country through a nationwide jersey presentation tour honoring All-Americans along with coaches and teachers who have had an impact on their careers.

“Just as the Navy seeks out the nation’s most elite to join our ranks, we are proud to recognize these ten exceptional student-athletes who embody that same high standard of excellence,” said Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “Their success in the classroom and on the football field is a testament to their character, work ethic, and the invaluable guidance of their coaches, teachers, and parents. They represent the discipline, teamwork, and commitment that are the bedrock of our Navy. We congratulate them on this prestigious honor and look forward to their future accomplishments as leaders, both on and off the field.”

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Jerry Beard
RB
Prince Avenue Christian School
Bogart
GA
Jamarion Carlton
DL
Temple High School
Temple
TX
Micah Drescher
K
Hinsdale Central High School
Hinsdale
IL
Sam Greer
OL
Archbishop Hoban High School
Akron
OH
John Hebert
RB
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
Houston
TX
Kaeden Scott
OL
Theodore Roosevelt High School
San Antonio
TX
Noah Sur
K
Fenwick High School
Oak Park
IL
Lucas Tenbrock
P
St. Charles North High School
St. Charles
IL
Madden Williams
WR
St. John Bosco High School
Bellflower
CA
Wesley Winn
WR
St. Andrew’s School
Boca Raton
FL

Players selected as Academic Navy All-Americans will wear commemorative decals on their helmets during the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl. All ten Academic Navy All-Americans will also be recognized within the broadcast.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, NBC Sports will present extended coverage from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, featuring a live pregame show from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Following the pregame show, the nation’s top 100 high school football players will square off in the annual East vs. West matchup at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

—ALL-AMERICAN BOWL—