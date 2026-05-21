VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS HOST NBA MVP SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND DEFENDING CHAMPION THUNDER IN GAME 3 OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, FRIDAY, MAY 22, AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Games 3 and 4 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio

On-Site NBA Showtime Studio Coverage – featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter – Begins Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

Game 4 Begins this Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBA All-Defensive Team and All-NBA Team to be Announced During Friday and Sunday’s Pregame Shows, Respectively

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2026 – The battle for the West continues this weekend! With the series tied one game apiece, 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs host two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals tomorrow, Friday, May 22, at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live on-site coverage from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

The “Wild West” has lived up to its billing so far, with an action-packed first two games in Oklahoma City this week. Monday’s Game 1 saw the Spurs prevail, 122-115, behind Wembanyama’s 41 points and 24 rebounds in what was only the sixth double-overtime game in NBA Conference Finals history , as well as the first Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to go to overtime since the format began in 1971. 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper had a historic performance in his playoff starting debut, joining Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson as the only rookies to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a postseason game.

Monday’s Game 1 averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 9.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Western Conference Finals Game 1 ever , based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Game 1’s TAD of 9.2 million viewers is up 71% vs. Western Conference Finals Game 1 last year and peaked at 12.0 million viewers from 11:30-11:43 p.m. ET for the second overtime and game’s conclusion. For more information, click here.

The Thunder won Game 2 on Wednesday, 122-113, to even the series at one game apiece. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 30 points and had nine assists while two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso continued his stellar offensive play this series, adding 17 points off the bench. This was Gilgeous-Alexander’s 27th career postseason game with 30+ points for the Thunder, passing nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook for the second-most such postseason games in franchise history.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call Games 3 and 4 of Thunder-Spurs.

NBA SHOWTIME

Live on-site coverage of Game 3 begins tomorrow night with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Anthony played for the Thunder from 2017-2018. Friday’s show will include the studio team revealing the 2026 NBA All-Defensive Team. Wembanyama has already won the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Live on-site coverage of Game 4 begins this Sunday, May 24, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by Taylor alongside Anthony, Carter, and fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, who finished his career with the Spurs in 2013. Sunday’s show will feature the studio team revealing the 2026 All-NBA team; Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama finished first and third in this season’s NBA MVP voting.

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE



Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Fri., May 22

8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thunder at Spurs

NBC, Peacock

Sun., May 24

8 p.m.

Game 4: Thunder at Spurs

NBC, Peacock

Tues., May 26

8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., May 28

8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Thunder at Spurs*

NBC, Peacock

Sat., May 30

8 p.m.

Game 7: Spurs at Thunder*

NBC, Peacock



*If necessary

All remaining games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well.

MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

NBC Sports’ Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame NBA Showtime studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady and game analyst and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford spoke on a media conference call on Tuesday, May 19. For the complete transcript, click here.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC and Peacock. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.



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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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