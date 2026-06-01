NBC SPORTS PRESENTS LIVE PRIMETIME COVERAGE OF 81ST U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT RIVIERA COUNTRY CLUB THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN

Weekend Coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open on NBC and Peacock on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

“The biggest championship they play, the U.S. Women’s Open in L.A. at Riviera, and [in] primetime.” – Dan Hicks

“Riviera and the top women players in the game is hopefully going to be a match made in heaven.” – Cara Banks

“On the West Coast…you have a historic venue plus primetime television...we want people to see the action, see the golf course, see the incredible players, and just really follow all the drama.” – Morgan Pressel

Primetime Coverage of First Two Rounds on Peacock and NBCSN Begins at 7 p.m. ET this Thursday and Friday, Following Afternoon Coverage Both Days at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network

“Rolex Hour” – Final Hour of Thursday-Sunday Coverage on NBC and USA Network Uninterrupted in Partnership with Rolex

Featured Groups Coverage on Peacock Showcases Two Featured Groups in Both Morning and Afternoon Waves Thursday-Sunday

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presents live primetime coverage of the 81st U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally this weekend from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Primetime weekend play headlines NBC Sports coverage with the third round on NBC and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 6, and the final round on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, June 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the first two rounds on Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5, begins at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The second major of the LPGA Tour season, the U.S. Women’s Open is the first women’s major to be contested at Riviera Country Club.

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open field of 156 is led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who already has three victories in 2026, including a major win at The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. Korda looks to continue her impressive run as she seeks her first career U.S. Women’s Open title. Current World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul enters Riviera Country Club with momentum of her own after recording top-10 finishes in each of her last two LPGA Tour starts.

Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West comes out of retirement to compete in the field for the first time since 2023.

Last year, Sweden’s Maja Stark held off world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda by two strokes to win the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. It was the first major championship for Stark, a former standout at Oklahoma State University. Stark joined three-time winner Annika Sorenstam and Liselotte Neumann as U.S. Women’s Open champions from Sweden.

NBC Sports will present the “Rolex Hour” each day, featuring uninterrupted coverage of the final hour of play on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

This year’s coverage will also include featured groups coverage on Peacock showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

NBC Sports’ announce team for the U.S. Women’s Open features Dan Hicks and Cara Banks handling play-by-play alongside analysts Morgan Pressel and Paige Mackenzie, with on-course reporters Kay Cockerill, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Karen Stupples, and Emilia Doran. Banks and Amy Rogers will conduct interviews. Tom Abbott is on holes and Jay Roberts will serve as rules expert.

Last Wednesday, members of the U.S. Women’s Open broadcast team – play-by-play commentators Dan Hicks and Cara Banks, and analyst Morgan Pressel – previewed the U.S. Women’s Open on a media conference call. Click here for a full transcript.

Following the U.S. Women’s Open, NBC Sports’ coverage of the LPGA Tour heads to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota for the third major with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (June 25-28).



NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for U.S. Women’s Open

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Cara Banks

Analysts



Morgan Pressel

Paige Mackenzie



Holes



Tom Abbott

On-Course



Kay Cockerill

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Karen Stupples

Emilia Doran



Interviews



Cara Banks



Rules



Jay Roberts

2026 U.S. Women’s Open Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Program Platform Thurs., June 4 2 – 7 p.m. Round 1 USA Network Thurs., June 4 7 – 10 p.m. Round 1 Peacock, NBCSN Fri., June 5 2 – 7 p.m. Round 2 USA Network Fri., June 5 7 – 10 p.m. Round 2 Peacock, NBCSN Sat., June 6 5 – 7 p.m. Round 3 USA Network Sat., June 6 7 – 10 p.m. Round 3 NBC, Peacock Sun., June 7 3 – 5 p.m. Final Round NBCSN, Peacock Sun., June 7 5 – 8 p.m. Final Round NBC, Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--