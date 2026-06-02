RAFAEL DEVERS AND SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS VISIT PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG AND CHICAGO CUBS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Four-Time All-Star Outfielder Hunter Pence and 12-Year MLB Pitcher Jim Deshaies Join Jason Benetti in Booth for Giants-Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Bob Costas Hosts Sunday Night Baseball Pregame with 2016 World Series Champion and Four-Time Gold Glove First Baseman Anthony Rizzo, who will also Provide “Inside the Pitch” Commentary from Batter’s Perspective

2025 All-Star OF James Wood and Three-Time All-Star 2B Ketel Marte Headline Nationals-Diamondbacks on MLB Sunday Leadoff at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

Dave Flemming to Call MLB Sunday Leadoff alongside Five-Time All-Star Outfielder Luis Gonzalez and Former Washington Infielder Kevin Frandsen; Caroline Pineda Serves as Sideline Reporter

Sunday Stretch Whip-Around Show to Immediately Follow MLB Sunday Leadoff; Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 2, 2026 – NBC Sports presents a pair of series finales this Sunday, June 7, featuring the San Francisco Giants hosting the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball and the Washington Nationals visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB Sunday Leadoff. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock with MLB Sunday Leadoff, followed by the Sunday Stretch whip-around show, before shifting to NBC at 8 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Baseball.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: GIANTS-CUBS (8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

2025 All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs host three-time All-Star infielder Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants, closing out their three-game series at Wrigley Field this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Jason Benetti will call Giants-Cubs alongside 12-year MLB pitcher Jim Deshaies and four-time All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence during this week’s presentation of Sunday Night Baseball.

Bob Costas will host the pregame show alongside Anthony Rizzo, who will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

As a team, the Cubs have registered 261 RBI (ranking 6th in the National League) and 67 home runs (7th in the NL). Second baseman Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with 13 doubles, ranking in the top 10 in the NL. Crow-Armstrong paces the team with 12 stolen bases. Giants’ second baseman Luis Arraez is tied for second in MLB with 71 hits, and second in with a .321 batting average. Designated hitter Casey Schmitt holds San Francisco’s team lead with 12 home runs, which is tied for sixth in the National League.

A four-time All-Star, Pence made his Major League debut with the Houston Astros in 2007 and went on to play for the Philadelphia Phillies (2011-2012), San Francisco Giants (2012-2018, 2020), and the Texas Rangers (2019). The former outfielder won two World Series rings with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014, and posted a .254 batting average, 23 runs scored, 43 hits, and 17 RBI during four postseasons. Pence joined the Giants’ television booth in 2021, serving as an in-game analyst on NBC Sports Bay Area during select road contests.

Deshaies, a 12-year MLB veteran pitcher, spent time with the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Twins, Giants, and Phillies, finishing his career with a 4.14 ERA and 951 strikeouts across 257 appearances. During the Astros’ 1986 NL West Division championship season, Deshaies’ first full year in the majors, the southpaw set a then-club rookie record with 12 wins and set a then-modern-day major league record for most consecutive strikeouts to start a game (eight). Since 2013, Deshaies has been a color commentator for the Chicago Cubs television broadcast team, which is currently on Marquee Sports Network.

A three-time MLB All-Star and four-time Gold-Glove winning first baseman, Rizzo caught the final out of the 2016 World Series for the Chicago Cubs, breaking the team’s 108-year championship drought. In 2016, Rizzo set a career high in RBI (109), was awarded a Gold Glove, earned a Silver Slugger, and won the Platinum Glove as the NL’s best overall defensive player. Over 14 seasons with the Padres, Cubs, and Yankees, the lefty slugger hit 303 home runs and had four seasons with at least 100 RBI. Rizzo will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ MLB coverage throughout the regular season and its exclusive MLB Postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF: NATIONALS-DIAMONDBACKS (3 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Three-time All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks host 2025 NL All-Star outfielder James Wood and the Washington Nationals at Chase Field on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET. Former Washington infielder Kevin Frandsen, five-time All-Star outfielder Luis Gonzalez, and reporter Caroline Pineda will join play-by-play voice Dave Flemming on this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff announce team.

The Diamondbacks are in third place, six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West. Infielder Corbin Carroll leads the MLB in triples (8). Arizona’s closer, Paul Sewald, has excelled at the end of games, ranking second in the NL with 15 saves. Infielder Ildemaro Vargas leads the team in RBI (37), and second in batting average (.291). Wood, Washington’s leadoff hitter, has 16 home runs this season, tied for second in the National League and tied for seventh in MLB. As a team, Washington leads MLB with 324 runs scored and ranks third in stolen bases (58). Nationals shortstop, CJ Abrams is second in the majors with 47 RBI, while second baseman Nasim Nunez leads MLB with 22 stolen bases.

Frandsen, a nine-year infielder for the Giants, Angels, Phillies, and Nationals (2006-2015), was a member of Washington’s National League East Division Championship team in 2014. Known as a standout defensive player, he saw action at nearly every position throughout his major league career. Since 2022, Frandsen has been a member of the Nationals’ television broadcast booth as an analyst, following four seasons on the Phillies radio broadcast team.

Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star, began his 19-year MLB career with the Astros before making stops with the Cubs, Tigers, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, and Marlins. The outfielder finished his career with 2,591 hits, 354 home runs, 1,439 RBI, and a .283 batting average. During the Diamondbacks 2001 World Series run, he finished the season as a Silver Slugger after batting .325 with 198 hits, and a career-high 57 home runs and 142 RBI. Gonzalez was the hero in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, hitting the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Yankees’ Mariano Rivera to secure the championship for the Diamondbacks. Gonzalez made his NBC Sports debut during the network’s primetime 2026 Opening Day broadcast of Dodgers-Diamondbacks.

Pineda will serve as a reporter on MLB Sunday Leadoff for the second time this season on Sunday. Pineda has been a reporter with NBC Sports since 2022, covering college football, basketball, the Olympics, and MLB.

SUNDAY STRETCH WHIP-AROUND SHOW

NBC Sports’ Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock immediately following Nationals-Diamondbacks on MLB Sunday Leadoff. Produced in collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network, the show will feature look-ins at all the compelling live action around Major League Baseball in real time and on replay every Sunday, so viewers don’t miss a single run or key play.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock this Sunday, June 7, following MLB Sunday Leadoff, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (June 2 – June 10)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. Tonight, four-time All-Star Juan Soto and the New York Mets square off against three-time All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Date Time (ET) Game Tues., June 2 9:40 p.m. New York Mets at Seattle Mariners Wed., June 3 6:45 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Thurs., June 4 1:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Fri., June 5 7:05 p.m. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Fri., June 5 10:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Sat., June 6 2:20 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Sun., June 7 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Mon., June 8 10:05 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics Tues., June 9 9:38 p.m. Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Wed., Jun 10 6:40 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--