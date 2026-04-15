“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO

Weekend Coverage Features 10 Fixtures on NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe & Tim Howard Will be on Location for Premier League Mornings Live Studio Show, Presented by Barclays

Premier League All-Time Leading Goal Scorer and Former Newcastle Captain Alan Shearer and Premier League Legend Theo Walcott Set to Join Fan Fest

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 15, 2026 – The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest, a collaboration between the Premier League and NBC Sports, travels to Tampa Bay, Fla., this Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

This weekend’s fixtures are headlined by a massive matchup between first-place Arsenal visiting second-place Manchester City this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

Arsenal fell to Bournemouth on Saturday, 2-1, but remain at the top of the table by six points. Manchester City defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday, with a second-half surge, scoring three goals in 17 minutes. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

Across the two-day fan festival taking place at Armature Works in the Tampa Heights District, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast and take part in activities, including the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy, meet Premier League legends, and to visit the Peacock Pub, an exclusive area for Peacock subscribers to watch the weekend’s top matches.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard will be on-site at the event to broadcast the Premier League Mornings Live studio show, presented by Barclays. Coverage kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Special guests will join NBC Sports’ coverage throughout the festival, including Premier League all-time leading goal scorer and former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer, and Premier League legend Theo Walcott.

On Monday, Cara Banks hosts from NBC Sports’ Stamford studio alongside former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

The Tampa Bay fan festival is the 12th Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by the Premier League and NBC Sports. Previous fan festivals were held in Kansas City, Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Orlando. To date, more than 100,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which recreates a matchday experience for attending supporters.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Saturday with Premier League Mornings live at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brentford v. Fulham (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, Newcastle host Bournemouth on USA Network and Universo, and Wolves visit Leeds United on Peacock and NBCSN.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Spurs host Brighton on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Chelsea host Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock. Joe Speight and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

Coverage continues Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network. At 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Everton v. Liverpool (USA Network, Telemundo), Nottingham Forest v. Burnley (Peacock, NBCSN), and Aston Villa v. Sunderland (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 9 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Stephen Warnock and Joe Speight will call Everton-Liverpool live from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Following Arsenal-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, April 20 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Crystal Palace v. West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Crystal Palace-West Ham precedes Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Everton manager David Moyes and rapper and record producer Big Boi.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 32.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., April 18

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., April 18

7:30 a.m.

Brentford v. Fulham

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 18

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Bournemouth

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 18

10 a.m.

Leeds United v. Wolves

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., April 18

12:30 p.m.

Spurs v. Brighton

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., April 18

3 p.m.

Chelsea v. Manchester United

Peacock, NBCSN, Telemundo

Sat., April 18

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., April 19

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., April 19

9 a.m.

Everton v. Liverpool

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 19

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Burnley*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., April 19

9 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Sunderland*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., April 19

9 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., April 19

11:30 a.m.

Manchester City v. Arsenal

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., April 19

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Mon., April 20

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., April 20

3 p.m.

Crystal Palace v. West Ham

USA Network, Universo

Mon., April 20

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–