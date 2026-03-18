TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

Newcastle United and Sunderland face off in a Tyne-Wear Derby this Sunday, March 22 at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2026 – Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest in a match with relegation implications this Sunday, March 22 at 10:15 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Spurs (16th place, one point clear of the relegation zone) drew 1-1 against Liverpool, after a 90th minute equalizer by Richarlison rescued a valuable point. Nottingham Forest (17th place) played out a goalless draw with Fulham on Sunday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Spurs-Nottingham Forest live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Friday, March 20, with Premier League Live at 3 p.m. ET, leading into Bournemouth hosting Manchester United at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage continues Saturday, March 21, with Premier League Mornings on USA Network at 7:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool visits Brighton at 8:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). At 11 a.m. ET, Fulham host Burnley on USA Network and Universo. On Saturday afternoon, Everton host Chelsea at 1:30 p.m. ET (USA Network and Telemundo). Joe Speight and Le Saux have the Everton-Chelsea call live from Hill Dickinson Stadium. Leeds United v. Brentford at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network precedes Goal Zone at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday, March 22 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by a Tyne-Wear Derby with Newcastle v. Sunderland at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. The rival clubs from North East England have played 157 total matches, with Sunderland winning the most recent, 1-0, in December 2025. That was the first Wear-Tyne derby in the Premier League for nearly a decade, and Sunderland have not lost a league derby to Newcastle in 10 tries dating back to 2011.

NBC Sports presents two matches at 10:15 a.m. ET on Sunday: Aston Villa-West Ham (Peacock, NBCSN) and Spurs-Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Telemundo). Following both matches is Goal Zone at 12:15 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cara Banks hosts Friday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. Rebecca Lowe joins Earle and Mustoe for Saturday and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings and Goal Zone shows.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Saturday on Peacock, featuring lead singer of Mumford and Sons Marcus Mumford.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 30.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., March 20

3 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., March 20

4 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Manchester United

USA Network, Universo

Fri., March 20

6 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., March 21

7:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., March 21

8:30 a.m.

Brighton v. Liverpool

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 21

11 a.m.

Fulham v. Burnley

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 21

1:30 p.m.

Everton v. Chelsea

USA Network, Telemundo

Sat., March 21

4 p.m.

Leeds United v. Brentford

USA Network

Sat., March 21

6 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sun., March. 22

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., March. 22

8 a.m.

Newcastle v. Sunderland

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., March. 22

10:15 a.m.

Aston Villa v. West Ham

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., March. 22

10:15 a.m.

Spurs v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., March. 22

12:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



–NBC SPORTS–