ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK

USA Network and Universo Present Burnley-Manchester City, Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET & Arsenal-Newcastle United this Saturday, April 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Midweek Coverage Begins Today at 3 p.m. ET with Sixth-Place Chelsea Visiting Ninth-Place Brighton on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard to Host Premier League Live Next Friday and Saturday (May 1-2) from Churchill Downs – Home of the Kentucky Derby

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 21, 2026 – Second-place Manchester City visit Burnley tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, at 3 p.m. ET, and first-place Arsenal host Newcastle United this Saturday, April 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET – both matches on USA Network and Universo – headlining this week’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

The race for the Premier League title tightened after a Sunday’s match between the top two clubs. Arsenal’s lead at the top has been cut to just three points following their 2-1 loss to second-placed Manchester City, with goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland. Manchester City have a game in hand, and with a win over Burnley could move to the top of the table for the first time since Matchweek 1 on a tiebreaker. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the Arsenal-Newcastle match live from Emirates Stadium. Jon Champion and Dixon will call Burnley-Manchester City live from Turf Moor.

Midweek action begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into Chelsea visiting Brighton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network ahead of two matches at 3 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Manchester City (USA Network and Universo) and Bournemouth v. Leeds United (Peacock, NBCSN). Midweek coverage concludes with Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cara Banks hosts today’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham. Tomorrow, Banks is joined by former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle.

This weekend’s coverage begins this Friday, April 24, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, leading into Fulham v. fourth-place Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three fixtures live: Wolves v. Spurs (USA Network, Universo) Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (Peacock, NBCSN), and West Ham v. Everton (Peacock).

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Arsenal host Newcastle on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Monday, April 27, Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Following third-place Manchester United hosting Brentford at 3 p.m. ET (USA Network and Universo) is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Paul Burmeister hosts Friday and Monday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Higginbotham and Mustoe. Burmeister is joined by Earle and Mustoe on Saturday.

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE NEXT FRIDAY-SATURDAY (MAY 1-2) FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS

Next Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage (May 1-2) is hosted by Rebecca Lowe alongside former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard, Earle and Mustoe, live from Churchill Downs, site of the 152nd Kentucky Derby (Saturday, May 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). On next Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest storylines from Matchweek 33.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., April 21

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Tues., April 21

3 p.m.

Brighton v. Chelsea

USA Network, Universo

Tues., April 21

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Wed., April 22

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., April 22

3 p.m.

Burnley v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Wed., April 22

3 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Leeds United

Peacock, NBCSN

Wed., April 22

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Fri., April 24

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., April 24

3 p.m.

Sunderland v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network

Fri., April 24

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., April 25

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., April 25

7:30 a.m.

Fulham v. Aston Villa

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 25

10 a.m.

Wolves v. Spurs

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 25

10 a.m.

Liverpool v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., April 25

10 a.m.

West Ham v. Everton*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sat., April 25

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., April 25

12:30 p.m.

Arsenal v. Newcastle

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 25

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., April 27

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., April 27

3 p.m.

Manchester United v. Brentford

USA Network, Universo

Mon., April 27

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–