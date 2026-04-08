SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Arsenal host Bournemouth Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 8, 2026 – Second-place Manchester City visit Chelsea this Sunday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Chelsea, who sit in sixth place with 48 points, are one point behind fifth-place Liverpool (49) and fell to Everton, 3-0, in their most recent PL match on March 21. Also that weekend, Manchester City beat title-race rivals Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup Final thanks to a brace from Nico O’Reilly. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League returns from a joint international and FA Cup break with action beginning this Friday, April 10, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network leading into West Ham-Wolves at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage continues Saturday, April 11, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, as Arsenal host Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call Arsenal-Bournemouth live from Emirates Stadium.

At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents two matches live: Brentford v. Everton (USA Network) and Burnley v. Brighton (Peacock, NBCSN). Next at 12:30 p.m. ET, Liverpool host Fulham on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, April 12, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Sunderland host Spurs (USA Network, Telemundo), Aston Villa visit Nottingham Forest (Peacock, NBCSN), and Crystal Palace host Newcastle (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 9 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following Chelsea v. Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, April 13 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Manchester United v. Leeds United at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Joe Speight and Le Saux will call Manchester United-Leeds United live from Old Trafford. Manchester United-Leeds United precedes Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. On Monday, Paul Burmeister hosts alongside Earle and Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring English professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the major storylines from Matchweek 31.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB beginning later this month, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., April 10

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., April 10

3 p.m.

West Ham v. Wolves

USA Network, Universo

Fri., April 10

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., April 11

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., April 11

7:30 a.m.

Arsenal v. Bournemouth

USA Network, Universo

Sat., April 11

10 a.m.

Brentford v. Everton

USA Network

Sat., April 11

10 a.m.

Burnley v. Brighton

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., April 11

12:30 p.m.

Liverpool v. Fulham

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sat., April 11

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 12

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., April 12

9 a.m.

Sunderland v. Spurs

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 12

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., April 12

9 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Newcastle*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., April 12

9 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., April 12

11:30 a.m.

Chelsea v. Manchester City

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., April 12

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., April 13

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., April 13

3 p.m.

Manchester United v. Leeds United

USA Network, Universo

Mon., April 13

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–