NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 153RD OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL PORTRUSH JULY 17-20 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

First Tee Shot Through Last Putt – Nearly 50 Hours of Live Open Championship Coverage Thursday-Sunday; Nearly 200 Hours Including Complementary Streams on Peacock and Studio Coverage on GOLF Channel

Peacock’s Coverage Includes Open All Access, Featured Groups, Par-3 Channel Focusing on 6th and 16th Holes and Multiview

GOLF Channel’s Comprehensive Studio Coverage Includes Golf Central Live From The Open, Live at the Range, and 5 Clubs with Gary Williams Beginning Monday, July 14

Underdogs – The Untold Story of the 138th Open – Premieres Wednesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 11, 2025 – NBC Sports surrounds the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, with comprehensive live coverage July 17-20 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

In total, NBC Sports will present nearly 50 hours of traditional live championship coverage Thursday-Sunday – and nearly 200 hours of live coverage surrounding the Open Championship in total including featured groups and streaming coverage on Peacock, as well as GOLF Channel’s live studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live from The Open, Live at the Range, and 5 Clubs with Gary Williams.

Earlier this week, the primetime Golf Central Live From team of host Rich Lerner and analysts Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee previewed the 153rd Open Championship on a media conference call.

NBC/USA Network/Peacock Broadcast Team



Host: Mike Tirico

Play-by-play: Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Mike Tirico / Steve Sands / Tom Abbott

Analyst: Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Paul McGinley / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum / John Cook / Arron Oberholser

On-Course Reporter: Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Johnson Wagner / Karen Stupples

Interviews: Cara Banks

How To Watch – Thursday, July 17 – Sunday, July 20 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date

Peacock

USA Network

NBC/Peacock

Thursday, July 17

*1:30-4 a.m.

4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18

*1:30-4 a.m.

4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

5-7 a.m.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

4-7 a.m.

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.



*coverage will begin shortly before the first scheduled tee time at 1:30 a.m. ET

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday-Sunday on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. Peacock will also showcase a Par-3 channel showcasing the 6th and 16th holes. Trey Wingo and Jay Croucher will host Peacock’s Open All Access whiparound show on Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Peacock’s coverage will also utilize its popular Multiview function highlighting the featured groups and featured holes streams.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators, including:



Play-by-play: Damon Hack / Tom Abbott

Analyst/on-course reporters: Johnson Wagner / John Cook / Karen Stupples

GOLF CHANNEL’S COMPREHENSIVE STUDIO COVERAGE INCLUDES GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE OPEN , LIVE AT THE RANGE , AND 5 CLUBS WITH GARY WILLIAMS BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 14

GOLF Channel surrounds the championship with on-site studio coverage, headlined by Golf Central Live From The Open. Rich Lerner anchors post-round and primetime editions of Live From alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner reprising his on-course role throughout the week with live interviews and shot re-enactments.

In addition, GOLF Channel will present Live at the Range will air Monday-Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET, as well as a live two-hour edition of 5 Clubs with Gary Williams on Monday at 7 a.m. ET.

Broadcast Team



Hosts : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack

: / Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Arron Oberholser

: / / Reporters/Contributors : Todd Lewis / Eamon Lynch / Rex Hoggard / Ryan Lavner

: On-course: Johnson Wagner

Date

Golf Central – Live From The Open *

Monday, July 14

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (encores beginning 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 15

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (encores beginning 1 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (encores beginning 1 p.m.)

Thursday, July 17

3:30-6 p.m. (encores beginning 9 p.m.)

Friday, July 18

3:30-6 p.m. (encores beginning 11 p.m.)

Saturday, July 19

3-5 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

2-4 p.m.

*all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play



UNDERDOGS – THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE 138TH OPEN – PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON GOLF CHANNEL

GOLF Channel will present Underdogs – The Untold Story of the 138th Open – Wednesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The hour-long documentary details the story of a 59-year-old Tom Watson looking to pull off one of the most improbably wins in history, only to fall short to Stewart Cink in a playoff at Turnberry in 2009.

Needing a par putt to secure the Championship, Watson was painfully close to an astonishing underdog triumph, his errant effort and subsequent unravelling in a four-hole play-off allowing Cink to prevail. Underdogs features in-depth interviews with both players and eyewitness accounts from those fortunate enough to be inside the ropes, serving as a fascinating retelling of one the most dramatic duels in The Open’s long and storied history.

