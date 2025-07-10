GOLFNOW SETS INDEPENDENCE DAY RECORDS AS GOLF PARTICIPATION CONTINUES TO SURGE IN 2025

Industry-Leading Tee Time Booking Service Sees Nearly 13 Percent Increase in Golf Rounds Facilitated on July 4

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 10, 2025) – The Independence Day holiday weekend provided another milestone for GolfNow and golf participation, setting several all-time records for rounds facilitated and boosting the popularity of the world’s most popular tee-time service.

On Friday, July 4, GolfNow facilitated bookings for more than 152,000 total rounds of golf, setting a company record and a nearly 13 percent increase over the previous record set for the holiday in 2024. A record 630,000 rounds were facilitated across the entire holiday weekend (Thursday-Sunday), up 4 percent from the previous record set in 2024. Combined rounds booked for the days surrounding the holiday – Thursday, Saturday and Sunday – also set a new record, highlighting sustained demand beyond the holiday itself.

With the world’s largest online tee-time marketplace that makes booking a round of golf quick and easy, these milestones build on an already historic year for GolfNow. So far in 2025, the platform has broken monthly records for total rounds booked in March, May and June, and has hit new highs on key calendar dates, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and Independence Day, proving that golf remains one of the most popular leisure activities during the holidays.

The surge in demand also mirrors GolfNow’s continued growth as the leading provider of golf course-management technology. The number of golf courses joining GolfNow’s tee-time booking platform has increased in five out of six months in 2025. GolfNow also has introduced several innovative services, such as tee-time alerts and the ability to pre-order pro-shop merchandise prior to arriving at the golf course, helping its partner golf courses boost revenue while enhancing the experience for their customers.

About GolfNow

GolfNow is an innovative technology company that is creating better ways for golfers and golf courses to connect. GolfNow operates the world’s largest online tee-time marketplace, offering 3.5 million registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices 24/7. GolfNow also is the industry’s largest provider of golf course management technology and marketing services, partnering with thousands of golf courses worldwide. GolfNow golfers gain added benefits with GolfPass, a connected rewards program and paid membership. GolfPass members receive monthly tee time credits, waived booking fees, streaming video lessons, and other special playing perks. GolfNow operates offices in Orlando, Fla., and Belfast, Northern Ireland.