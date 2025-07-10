Three-part series follows the journey of four athletes to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Los Angeles, CA – July 10, 2025 – Peacock today announced that the new sports documentary series ADAPTIVE will debut exclusively on the streaming service July 28, 2025. The series will additionally be available to view on TeamUSA TV. ADAPTIVE is an intimate and in-depth look into the lives of world-class Paralympic athletes. This inaugural season captures the journey from the Tokyo 2020 to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games of four Team USA Paralympians – Ezra Frech (Para track & field), Jamal Hill (Para swimming), Courtney Ryan (Wheelchair basketball), and Josie Aslakson (Wheelchair basketball).

ADAPTIVE is presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, in partnership with NBC Sports. The three-episode series is produced by new shingle Vitium Productions, with production partners Far Between Pictures, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios (a DICK’S Sporting Goods company and award-winning TFA Group, which released the documentary film Watershed on Peacock during the Paris 2024 Games. ADAPTIVE was produced with the support of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. ADAPTIVE is directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Ryan S. Porush (A School Grown in Watts, The Passengers) and produced by Clayton Frech, Jay Snyder, Colin Weatherby, Ryan Suffern, and Christopher Stoudt. Angel City Sports, a leading provider of adaptive sports for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities, is the exclusive series impact partner.

“ADAPTIVE is a shining example of the original, compelling, and authentic storytelling that Peacock and NBC Sports consistently deliver to our audiences,” said Joe Gesue, SVP of Olympic & Paralympic Programming and Planning, NBC Sports. “We are thrilled to work with our wonderful and dedicated partners to highlight the journeys of Ezra, Jamal, Courtney and Josie and build momentum for our live coverage of both the 2026 Paralympics in Milan Cortina and what we will all anticipate will be a game-changing Paralympics at home in Los Angeles in 2028.”

“We are so incredibly proud to help tell Ezra, Jamal, Courtney and Josie’s stories,” said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorships & Entertainment at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “At DICK’S, we ground ourselves around the idea that sports have the power to change lives, and we truly believe that anyone who watches ADAPTIVE will feel inspired to chase their dreams, just like the incredible athletes in this series have done and continue to do.”

Two-time Paralympian Ezra Frech adds that “I hope viewers fall in love with the adaptive and Paralympic sports movement - because it’s everything sports should be. Our sports are amazing and fiercely competitive, our athletes are world-class, and our stories are riveting. The show authentically portrays our journeys which are filled with drama, laughter, tears, failure and the highest of highs. Grab your popcorn.”

Executive Producers include Dave Pantano, Ezra Frech, Bahar Soomekh, Bill Bindley, Mike Karz, Jay Ruderman, and Mallory Weggemann.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, SuperMotocross World Championship, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omni-channel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

Vitium Productions is a film and television production company formed by Clayton Frech (Founder, Angel City Sports), actress Bahar Soomekh (Crash, MI3, Saw III), and their eldest son Ezra Frech (2x Paralympian, 2x Paralympic Gold Medalist). Vitium, which means disability in Latin, develops film, tv and commercial projects with the purpose of raising awareness for the adaptive and Paralympic sports movement and ultimately changing how society sees disability.

Angel City Sports is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit providing adaptive sports opportunities for youth, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities and visual impairments. Since 2013, Angel City Sports has provided 28,000 athlete experiences and addressed the myriad of challenges in the disability community, including limited access to programs, lack of coaching, high cost of equipment, and transportation barriers. With year-round sport clinics, premiere events, multi-sport days and an equipment loaner program, Angel City Sports fosters an inclusive community where athletes of all ages and abilities have access to participate and develop their skills across thirty sports, free of charge. Find more info at www.angelcitysports.org or @angelcitysports.

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America’s athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. For more information on TeamUSA TV, visit TeamUSA.com/TV.

