IMSA’S CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX AND PRO MOTOCROSS FROM SPRING CREEK HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

IMSA from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Begins Sunday Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Supercross Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with Race at 2 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 10, 2025 – NBC Sports’ motorsports weekend is headlined by IMSA’s Chevrolet Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock and Pro Motocross from Spring Creek MX Park this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

IMSA: CHEVROLET GRAND PRIX

IMSA returns this week with the Chevrolet Grand Prix from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, this Sunday, July 13, live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour-and-40-minute standard length sprint race is expected to feature 35 cars across the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) classes.

With only 52 points currently separating the GTD PRO first and second place drivers, 60 points in GTD, and 94 points in LMP2, this week’s race could see dramatic changes in the leaderboards across all three classes. No. 3 Corvette Racing, the GTD PRO points leaders, have earned three podium finishes in a row and look to defend their CTMP title from last year’s edition of this race. Additionally, Canadian Roman De Angelis, one of only four drivers with multiple wins at CTMP racing this weekend, aims to win again on home soil.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call the action alongside former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish. Brian Till and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters.

Live coverage of WeatherTech Championship qualifying will be presented this Saturday at 3:55 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races . Click here for more information on the 2025 schedule.

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., July 12

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

8:45 a.m.



IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Peacock

1:20 p.m.



WeatherTech Championship Qualifying

Peacock

3:55 p.m.

Sun., July 13

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

11:05 a.m.



Race – Chevrolet Grand Prix

USA Network, Peacock

2 p.m.



PRO MOTOCROSS: SPRING CREEK

The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, July 12, from Spring Creek MX Park from Millville, Minn., live at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday gets underway at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. An encore presentation of the race will be presented this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Jett Lawrence’s impressive come-from-behind victory at RedBud last weekend gave him his sixth consecutive win and increased his lead atop the overall 450 Class standings (290 points). His brother, Hunter, took second place for the siblings’ third consecutive 1-2 finish, while Justin Cooper finished in third for his second podium finish of the season. In the 250 Class, Jo Shimoda emerged victorious, with Jalek Swoll and Michael Mosiman rounding out the top three.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt alongside SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action at Spring Creek. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopto recap last week’s action at RedBud and preview Spring Creek on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Katie Osborne

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

TV – USA Network

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., July 12

Race Day Live

Peacock

11 a.m.



Race – Spring Creek

Peacock

2 p.m.

Sun., July 13

Race – Spring Creek

USA Network

12 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--