U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Team USA Men’s Gold Medal Basketball Win Peaked at 22.7 Million Viewers For Exciting Finish on NBC & Peacock; Full Game Averaged 19.5 Million Viewers

Saturday Audience Tops 30 Million Viewers on NBC, Peacock and Key NBCU Platforms; Paris Olympics Viewership Averaging 31.3 Million Viewers

U.S. Women’s National Team’s Gold Medal Soccer Victory Over Germany Averaged 9 Million Viewers at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock – Most-Watched since 2004 Athens

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 11, 2024 – The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team’s down to-the-wire 98-87 victory over France – the teams were separated by three points with less than three minutes to play – averaged 19.5 million viewers on NBC and Peacock to rank as the most-watched gold medal game since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics (chart below), based on fast national data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. The game peaked at 22.7 million viewers from 5-5:15 p.m. ET as Team USA pulled away for the win.

Led by Peacock, the game ranked as the most-streamed event of the Paris Olympics across NBCU digital platforms , with an average minute audience (AMA) of 2.7 million viewers.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 1-0 victory over Germany in the gold medal soccer match (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET) averaged approximately 9.0 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, marking the most-watched gold medal soccer game since the 2004 Athens Olympics .

NBCUniversal’s presentation of the final Saturday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a projected Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 30.7 million viewers, according to fast national data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – nearly tripling the audience for the comparable Saturday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (11.7 million across all platforms).

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted a 16-day Total Audience Delivery average of 31.3 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 82% from Tokyo (17.2 million).

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day fast national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

In Addition to Winning Gold, Steph Curry’s “Mr. Throwback” Scores as Yesterday’s #1 Series on Peacock

In addition to scoring a Team USA-high 24 points in its gold medal victory, Steph Curry won with his new comedy series “Mr. Throwback,” which ranked #1 on Peacock yesterday, reaching more accounts than all other series on the platform. All six episodes, starring and executive produced by Curry, are streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

Olympic Men’s Basketball Gold Medal Viewership*

Year, Countries Avg. Viewers* 2024 Paris Olympics (U.S.-France) 19.5 million 2020 Tokyo Olympics (U.S.-France) 9.3 million 2016 Rio Olympics (U.S.-Serbia) 11.7 million 2012 London Olympics (U.S.-Spain) 12.5 million 2008 Beijing Olympics (U.S.-Spain) 6.0 million 2004 Athens Olympics (Argentina-Italy) 6.2 million 2000 Sydney Olympics (U.S.-France) 16.3 million 1996 Atlanta Olympics (U.S.-Yugoslavia) 25.8 million

*Total Audience Delivery

