KATIE LEDECKY, LEON MARCHAND, CAELEB DRESSEL, AND SUMMER MCINTOSH HEADLINE FINAL TYR PRO SWIM SERIES EVENT FROM FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA., STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Live Coverage from Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center Presented Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Encore Presentations Sunday, May 4, on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and CNBC at 9 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play), Rowdy Gaines (Analyst), and Nicole Auerbach (Reporter)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 30, 2025 – 14-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky, four-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand (France), nine-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, and three-time Paris Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh (Canada) headline the star-studded final stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series this week streaming live exclusively on Peacock from Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida.

NBC Sports’ live coverage streams on Peacock this Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Encore presentations will air this Sunday, May 4, on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and CNBC at 9 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET.

Ledecky, the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history, is coming off a Paris Olympics that saw her win the 800m freestyle for the fourth consecutive Olympics and 1500m freestyle for the second consecutive. 18-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh, who won three gold medals in Paris, is also expected to compete, along with the Team USA star trio of five-time Olympic medalist Kate Douglass, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, and four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh.

On the men’s side, Marchand is expected to make his 2025 competitive debut coming off a breakout Paris Olympic campaign that saw the Frenchman win four gold medals in front of his home crowd. Dressel, a world record holder and ten-time Olympic medalist who won two gold medals in Paris, is also expected to line up, along with U.S. Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke and Chris Guiliano.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call this week’s event, joined by three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and reporter Nicole Auerbach.

Later in the year, the National Championships will be held in Indianapolis from June 3-7, which will serve as the U.S. National Team selection event for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore from July 11-Aug. 3.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 1 – Sunday, May 4 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: NBC, CNBC

Date

Time

Platform

Thursday, May 1

6 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Friday, May 2

6 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Sunday, May 4

9 a.m.

CNBC*

10:30 a.m.

CNBC*

2:30 p.m.

NBC*

*Encore coverage



--NBC SPORTS--