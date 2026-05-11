WITH 30 DAYS TO GO, TELEMUNDO SEES UNPRECEDENTED ADVERTISER DEMAND FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE

Network Expands Star-Studded Roster of Legendary Experts to Include Argentina’s Gabriel Bautistuta, USA’s Jozy Altidore, Portugal’s Nuno Gomes, Argentina’s Maxi Rodríguez, and Honduras’ Carlos Pavón

Telemundo Debuts Two New Spots as Part of “Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?” (“Who Will You Watch It With?”) Campaign

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MIAMI, FLA. – May 11, 2026 – With just 30 days until the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament in the United States, today announced demand for this year’s tournament has been unprecedented. Telemundo is pacing ahead of all its past competitions with a sellout of all key positions and sponsorships, including the largest deals in Spanish-language history, and more advertisers investing than ever before.

Given that momentum, NBCUniversal and Telemundo will enable the 2026 FIFA World Cup programmatically, unlocking incremental access through digital ad insertion (DAI) to broaden reach, increase flexibility, and create more entry points for brands of all sizes to participate in the biggest sporting event in history.

Additionally, as previously announced Peacock will serve as the ultimate destination for the world’s biggest sporting event en Español, offering a fully integrated Spanish‑language streaming experience, that puts fans in control, makes it easy to access Telemundo’s coverage across devices and unlocks even more opportunities for advertisers.

“Demand for FIFA World Cup 2026 is outpacing anything we’ve seen before,” said Peter Lazarus, EVP, Olympics & Sports, NBCUniversal. “It speaks to the power of the Hispanic audience - their passion for the game, and the cultural impact they bring to a moment like this, which continues to draw brands in at scale. That’s why expanding access through programmatic is so important, as it opens the door for even more brands to show up and truly engage one of the fastest-growing audiences in America.”

Expanded Roster of World-Class Experts

In celebration of the 30 days to go milestone, the network also welcomes new experts who strengthen one of the most dynamic and globally representative lineups in World Cup history, uniting iconic captains, elite playmakers, and championship-winning leaders whose firsthand experience will power Telemundo’s multiplatform coverage. This roster cements Telemundo as the ultimate destination for World Cup storytelling, delivering authentic insight, cultural connection, and unmatched analysis to fans nationwide. Additional high-profile names will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This group of experts complements a truly diverse and world-class roster of players and coaches who have experienced the game at its highest level,” said Joaquin Duro, EVP of Sports and Head of Streaming, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Just 30 days from kickoff, we’re ready to deliver coverage that matches the magnitude of the FIFA World Cup—bringing fans authentic insight, powerful storytelling, and a connection to the game that only Telemundo can provide.”

Joining the team are:

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina | Forward) “Batigol,” one of Argentina’s greatest strikers, known for his prolific scoring, powerful finishing, and success with Fiorentina and AS Roma.



“Batigol,” one of Argentina’s greatest strikers, known for his prolific scoring, powerful finishing, and success with Fiorentina and AS Roma. Jozy Altidore (USA | Forward) Veteran U.S. striker with over 100 caps, Altidore represented the United States in multiple major tournaments, including the World Cup. He starred at AZ Alkmaar and Toronto FC, winning an MLS Cup and establishing himself as one of the top American forwards of his generation.



Veteran U.S. striker with over 100 caps, Altidore represented the United States in multiple major tournaments, including the World Cup. He starred at AZ Alkmaar and Toronto FC, winning an MLS Cup and establishing himself as one of the top American forwards of his generation. Nuno Gomes (Portugal | Forward) Dominant Portuguese striker who starred for the national team in multiple European Championships and World Cups, playing a key role in Portugal’s run to the UEFA Euro 2004 Final. A Benfica standout, he became one of the club’s most reliable goal scorers.



Dominant Portuguese striker who starred for the national team in multiple European Championships and World Cups, playing a key role in Portugal’s run to the UEFA Euro 2004 Final. A Benfica standout, he became one of the club’s most reliable goal scorers. Maxi Rodríguez (Argentina | Midfielder) Multi-time World Cup player for Argentina, Rodríguez is best known for his iconic long-range goal against Mexico in 2006.



Multi-time World Cup player for Argentina, Rodríguez is best known for his iconic long-range goal against Mexico in 2006. Carlos Pavón (Honduras| Striker) All-time top goalscorer for the Honduras national football team and was the top scorer of the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Drawing on decades of experience at the highest levels of the game, this group headlines a distinguished group of global football figures. They are joined by Mexico captain Andrés Guardado, Argentine World Cup Champion Jorge Valdano, Mexican Gold Medalist Carlos Salcido, Real Madrid legend Guti, U.S. Midfield Leader Alejandro Bedoya, Colombian Defender Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Chilean Icon Iván Zamorano, Uruguay Captain Diego Lugano, renowned Argentine coach José Pékerman, former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia, and Panama’s iconic striker Julio Cesar Dely Valdés. Together, they will provide sharp analysis, insider insight, and dynamic storytelling across Telemundo’s multiplatform coverage, bringing fans closer to the action, the players, and the moments that define the tournament.

“Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?” (“Who Will You Watch It With?”) Marketing Campaign

The network released two new marketing spots as part of its World Cup campaign, “Y Tú, ¿Con Quién Lo Vas a Ver?” (“Who Will You Watch It With?”), inviting fans to experience this historic moment together with family, friends and loved ones while celebrating soccer’s unique power to unite—especially in a year when the world’s biggest tournament comes to our home.

Con Telemundo (With Telemundo) brings the campaign to life through real fan voices alongside Sofia Vergara and Owen Wilson, as they share who they’ll be watching the tournament with, capturing the personal and communal spirit of the World Cup. Ya Llega El Mundial (The World Cup Is Here) builds anticipation by spotlighting passionate fans from across participating Latin[CF1] American countries and the U.S., signaling that the countdown is over and the world’s game has officially arrived. Both spots will be available on Telemundo’s YouTube channel tomorrow, May 12 at 9 a.m. ET.

Visual assets such as the full electronic press kit, expert headshots and videos available at https://publicity.gettyimages.com/telemundo/fifa26.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Telemundo will deliver more than 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026—the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation in the United States—including all 104 matches live. A total of 92 matches will air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo, marking the most FIFA World Cup™ matches ever broadcast on a U.S. network, regardless of language. Every match will stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App, with on-site production at all 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, providing unmatched access and real-time storytelling from every host venue.

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, including two free matches, plus an all‑new Spanish‑language World Cup Hub. The platform will provide first‑ever Spanish‑language access to Peacock’s industry-leading features, including Visión de Campo, Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights and Tourney Brackets. It will also offer a Spanish-language presentation that will let fans personalize their experience and first-ever Dolby Vision® 2 and Dolby Atmos® functionality, delivering unparalleled picture quality and immersive sound for every match.

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About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

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