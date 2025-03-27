NBC SPORTS’ ROAD TO THE KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH THE CURLIN FLORIDA DERBY AND ARKANSAS DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

This Saturday Marks Five Weeks to the 151st Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Winning Tradition: Seven Florida Derby Runners & Five Arkansas Derby Runners Have Gone on to Win the Kentucky Derby Since 2000

Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Britney Eurton, and Kenny Rice Join Host Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage

This Saturday Marks Second of Three Consecutive Saturday Afternoons with Kentucky Derby Prep Races Live on CNBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2025 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of two key Kentucky Derby prep races with the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR, and the $1.5 million Arkansas Derby (G1) this Saturday, March 29, live at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., and Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark., respectively.

The winner of the Florida Derby has won the Kentucky Derby 15 times, while three Arkansas Derby winners have won the “Run for the Roses,” including 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

2025 Fountain of Youth (G2) winner Sovereignty, seventh in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings, is the morning-line favorite (8-5) in the 1 ⅛-mile Florida Derby. The 20 horses with the most Road to the Kentucky Derby points will earn a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. 2025 Rebel Stakes (G2) runner-up Madaket Road and Disruptor are also expected to contend in the race.

Cornucopian, who is trained by Bob Baffert, is the morning-line favorite (7-5) in the Arkansas Derby. 2025 Rebel Stakes (G2) winner Coal Battle and Sandman, who currently sits in 20th place in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings, are also expected to compete in the 1 ⅛-mile Arkansas Derby.

The Florida Derby and the Arkansas Derby will each award a total of 200 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 going to the winner of each race. The $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) will also be highlighted on Saturday’s show.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey who won the Florida Derby three times, and Randy Moss. Britney Eurton will report on-site from Gulfstream Park and Kenny Rice will report from Oaklawn Park.

This Saturday marks the second of three consecutive Saturday afternoons with live Kentucky Derby prep races coverage on CNBC and Peacock, continuing with the Santa Anita Derby (G1) next Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET live on CNBC and Peacock.

In addition to horse racing, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Premier League, Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP AND 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); Laurel Park, The Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

--NBC SPORTS--