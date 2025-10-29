NBC SPORTS PRESENTS $7 MILLION BREEDERS’ CUP CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 1, AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

10 Hours of Live Coverage of 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships from Del Mar, Calif., across NBC, USA Network and Peacock this Weekend

Live Coverage of the Richest Two Days in U.S. Horse Racing Begins This Friday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock & Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock; Saturday Coverage on NBC and Peacock Begins at 3:30 p.m. ET

“Betting the Breeders’ Cup” Series Previewing all 14 Races NOW Available on Peacock and NBC Sports’ YouTube Page

All Breeders’ Cup World Championships Coverage Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – NBC Sports presents 10 hours of live coverage of the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships this weekend – the richest two days in horse racing in the United States – with more than $30 million in prize money at stake in 14 races. Headlining the weekend’s coverage is the $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic – North America’s richest horse race – this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock live from Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif.

Highlighting Saturday’s star-studded Breeders’ Cup Classic field:



Fierceness (4-to-1 morning line odds): won last start, the 2025 Pacific Classic (G1), and is trained by 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Todd Pletcher

(4-to-1 morning line odds): won last start, the 2025 Pacific Classic (G1), and is trained by 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Forever Young (6-to-1): four-year-old colt from Japan, won the 2025 Saudi Cup (G1)

(6-to-1): four-year-old colt from Japan, won the 2025 Saudi Cup (G1) Sierra Leone (8-to-1): the four-year old colt looks to defend his Breeders’ Cup Classic(G1) title

(8-to-1): the four-year old colt looks to defend his Breeders’ Cup Classic(G1) title Journalism (10-to-1): three-year-old colt won the 2025 Preakness Stakes (G1) and 2025 Santa Anita Derby (G1), and is trained by Michael McCarthy

Live racing coverage of the 42nd Breeders’ Cup World Championships begins this Friday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Six hours of live coverage on Saturday begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock and continues on NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET. Saturday early evening coverage continues on USA Network and Peacock at 7 p.m. All 10 hours of coverage will stream live on Peacock .

The Breeders’ Cup Classic has a post time of 6:25 p.m. ET. In addition to the Classic, the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (3:41 p.m. ET post time), Breeders’ Cup Sprint (4:21 p.m. ET), Breeders’ Cup Distaff (5:01 p.m. ET) and Breeders’ Cup Turf (5:41 p.m. ET) will be presented live Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

COMMENTATORS: Ahmed Fareed and Britney Eurton host coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, who owns 15 Breeders’ Cup wins; analyst Randy Moss, who has covered 39 of 41 Breeders’ Cup World Championships; reporters Donna Brothers, Nick Luck and Kenny Rice; and handicappers Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier. Larry Collmus will call all of NBC Sports’ Breeders’ Cup races. NBC Sports’ Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki will provide insights throughout the coverage.

NBC Sports’ handicapping “Betting the Breeders’ Cup” series previewing each of the 14 World Championship races is now available on Peacock and NBC Sports’ YouTube page. Eurton, Luck, Bernier, and Olczyk are featured in the series.

NBC Sports’ weekend presentation will also feature:



Dual drone coverage during races for the second consecutive year at Del Mar, featuring the traditional angle high and behind the horses, as well as the more intimate lower angle 20-25 feet in the air tracking the field. The drones will also provide dynamic scenics of the area and the track between races.

Feature on Rhetorical (Breeders’ Cup Mile) trainer Will Walden , who turned his life around after a 12-year struggle with addiction, highlighting the healing power of horses.

, who turned his life around after a 12-year struggle with addiction, highlighting the healing power of horses. A fixed-wing plane providing aerial coverage during live races and scenics of the southern California coast and during the live races

“Olympicks” – Winter Olympians make their Breeders’ Cup Classic picks

A pair of jockey cam systems with audio

An outrider camera capturing intimate moments with the winning jockey immediately following races

An RF Super Slo Mo camera, which made its debut for NBC Sports’s horse racing coverage at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup, and has also been utilized for the past two years at the Kentucky Derby

Access to approximately 70 video sources, including cameras and feeds

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships is produced by Billy Matthews and Caroline Doherty, and directed by Kaare Numme. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production is Sam Flood.



Date

Event

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Oct. 31

Breeders’ Cup World Championships

USA Network, Peacock

4 p.m.



Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Peacock

8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 1

Breeders’ Cup World Championships

USA Network, Peacock

2 p.m.



Breeders’ Cup Classic

NBC, Peacock

3:30 p.m.



Breeders’ Cup World Championships

USA Network, Peacock

7 p.m.



NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT BREEDERS’ CUP

Breeders’ Cup Limited administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through an 82-race series hosted by 12 countries, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2025 World Championships will also be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, BreedersCup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media.

