NBC SPORTS AND ROYAL ASCOT, ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS HORSE RACING MEETS, PARTNER ON MULTI-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS EXTENSION

NBC Sports, the Home of Horse Racing, Will Present More than 20 Live Hours of Royal Ascot Race Coverage Annually on NBC and Peacock

Agreement Includes Expanded Coverage of Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” Races at Ascot and New Promotional Elements for Breeders’ Cup World Championships

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 31, 2025 – NBC Sports and Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England, home to the Royal Meeting – one of the most prestigious horse racing meets in the world – have reached a multi-year agreement to extend NBC Sports’ exclusive United States media rights to the event through 2028. NBC Sports has been presenting Royal Ascot via linear and digital platforms since 2017.

Per the extension, NBC Sports will continue to present live coverage of all 20+ hours of the mid-June meet over its five days (Tuesday-Saturday), with Peacock streaming all coverage live throughout the week, and NBC simulcasting coverage during the event’s final day on Saturday.

Beginning in 2026, NBC Sports will provide expanded coverage of Royal Ascot races designated as Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” qualifiers, as well as additional editorial focus and context around those horses and connections aiming towards the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Royal Ascot to showcase their incredible racing and pageantry each June, while connecting the event to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is the focus of the sport as the season concludes each fall,” said Gary Quinn, VP of Partnerships & General Manager of Owned Properties, NBC Sports.

“Showcasing Royal Ascot around the world is so important for our brand so we are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with NBC Sports. The team do an amazing job of bringing the stories to life and sharing the magic of the week with American viewers and we are excited that this will continue,” said Felicity Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, Ascot.

“Royal Ascot is one of the sport’s most storied stages, and we’re proud to expand our collaboration with such a globally revered event and our partners at NBC Sports,” said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “At its core, the Breeders’ Cup is about bringing the world together through a shared passion for Thoroughbred racing. This expanded partnership strengthens that mission—creating unforgettable moments, connecting fans across continents, and showcasing the finest horses as they journey toward the World Championships.”

Royal Ascot is one of the world’s most important horse racing events, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for more than $13 million in prize money.The event features 35 races, including eight at world championship “Group One” level.

The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series is an international series of 93 stakes races in 15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, scheduled to be held in 2026 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, and in 2027 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

As the home of horse racing, NBC Sports’ Royal Ascot coverage will complement its exclusive agreements for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup World Championships and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

